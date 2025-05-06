Sunoco to buy rival Parkland in $9bn deal

Sunoco will buy Canada-based Parkland in a deal valued at about $9.1bn (R166.46bn), including debt, the US fuel supplier said on Monday, a move that would create the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas.
Parkland management hailed the deal as a path to greater financial stability and growth. The company had undertaken a strategic review in March after persistent pressure from Simpson Oil, its largest shareholder with a nearly 20% stake, and activist investor Engine Capital.
Simpson expressed its displeasure with the deal on Monday, a sign internal turmoil at the Canadian company is not over.
Under terms of the deal, each Parkland share will be exchanged for C$19.80 (R261,86) in cash and 0.295 Sunoco unit, a 25% premium over the seven-day volume-weighted average price.
Parkland cancelled its May 6 annual general meeting and instead scheduled a special meeting for June 24 at which Parkland shareholders will vote on the Sunoco transaction.
In a statement on Monday, Simpson Oil, which had been trying to wrest control of the company's board by proposing its own proxy slate of board candidates, said it has applied for a court injunction to force Parkland to hold the annual general meeting on May 6 as initially planned.
Simpson said Parkland's board is pushing ahead with the deal despite losing shareholders' confidence, calling it a "last-ditch attempt" by the company to retain control.
Shares of Sunoco, which operates in wholesale fuel distribution and retail convenience, were down 5.6% at midday while those of Parkland were up 6.3%.
The acquisition marks the company's second major deal in recent years. In 2024, Sunoco acquired fuel storage and pipeline operator NuStar Energy for $7.3bn (R133,488,521,240).
The Parkland deal is expected to close in the second half of the year and deliver more than $250m (R4.57bn) in annual cost savings by the third year.
Sunoco said the transaction will boost cash flow by more than 10% and allow the combined company to return to its target debt levels within 12 to 18 months of closing.
To fund the cash portion, Sunoco has secured a $2.65bn (R48.45bn), 364-day bridge loan, a short-term facility often used to bridge financing gaps in large deals.
On a call with analysts, executives said the companies will distribute more than 15-billion gallons of fuel annually and strengthen their position across wholesale and retail markets.
Sunoco will keep investing in Parkland's Burnaby Refinery, which makes cleaner, low-carbon fuels, and run it for the long term to supply fuel to the Lower Mainland region in Canada.
Sunoco to buy rival Parkland in $9bn deal
Image: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Sunoco will buy Canada-based Parkland in a deal valued at about $9.1bn (R166.46bn), including debt, the US fuel supplier said on Monday, a move that would create the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas.
Parkland management hailed the deal as a path to greater financial stability and growth. The company had undertaken a strategic review in March after persistent pressure from Simpson Oil, its largest shareholder with a nearly 20% stake, and activist investor Engine Capital.
Simpson expressed its displeasure with the deal on Monday, a sign internal turmoil at the Canadian company is not over.
Under terms of the deal, each Parkland share will be exchanged for C$19.80 (R261,86) in cash and 0.295 Sunoco unit, a 25% premium over the seven-day volume-weighted average price.
Parkland cancelled its May 6 annual general meeting and instead scheduled a special meeting for June 24 at which Parkland shareholders will vote on the Sunoco transaction.
In a statement on Monday, Simpson Oil, which had been trying to wrest control of the company's board by proposing its own proxy slate of board candidates, said it has applied for a court injunction to force Parkland to hold the annual general meeting on May 6 as initially planned.
Simpson said Parkland's board is pushing ahead with the deal despite losing shareholders' confidence, calling it a "last-ditch attempt" by the company to retain control.
Shares of Sunoco, which operates in wholesale fuel distribution and retail convenience, were down 5.6% at midday while those of Parkland were up 6.3%.
The acquisition marks the company's second major deal in recent years. In 2024, Sunoco acquired fuel storage and pipeline operator NuStar Energy for $7.3bn (R133,488,521,240).
The Parkland deal is expected to close in the second half of the year and deliver more than $250m (R4.57bn) in annual cost savings by the third year.
Sunoco said the transaction will boost cash flow by more than 10% and allow the combined company to return to its target debt levels within 12 to 18 months of closing.
To fund the cash portion, Sunoco has secured a $2.65bn (R48.45bn), 364-day bridge loan, a short-term facility often used to bridge financing gaps in large deals.
On a call with analysts, executives said the companies will distribute more than 15-billion gallons of fuel annually and strengthen their position across wholesale and retail markets.
Sunoco will keep investing in Parkland's Burnaby Refinery, which makes cleaner, low-carbon fuels, and run it for the long term to supply fuel to the Lower Mainland region in Canada.
READ MORE:
Renault, Stellantis bosses want more favourable EU rules for small cars
New York asks judge to block Trump from killing congestion pricing
Volvo Cars' battery company Novo Energy to cut half of workforce
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos