Motorsport

Two dead in 11-rider British Supersport crash at Oulton Park

06 May 2025 - 08:15 By Reuters
MSV said British rider Owen Jenner was treated trackside initially but died from a catastrophic head injury after being taken to the circuit medical centre.
Image: Facebook / Owen Jenner Racing

Supersport riders Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, died after a crash involving 11 bikes at the start of a race at Oulton Park on Monday, circuit owners Motor Sport Vision (MSV) said.

Tom Tunstall, 47, was in hospital with back and abdominal injuries and five riders were taken to the medical centre with minor injuries at the circuit in northern England.

The race was stopped immediately after the chain reaction crash at the exit to turn one on the opening lap, with the British Superbike championship event then cancelled.

New Zealander Shane Richardson was also treated trackside and then at the medical centre but died with severe chest injuries before arriving at Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Image: Facebook / Shane Richardson

New Zealander Richardson was also treated trackside and then at the medical centre but died with severe chest injuries before arriving at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

MSV said it and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board were investigating along with the coroner and police. 

