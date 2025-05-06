Supersport riders Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, died after a crash involving 11 bikes at the start of a race at Oulton Park on Monday, circuit owners Motor Sport Vision (MSV) said.
Tom Tunstall, 47, was in hospital with back and abdominal injuries and five riders were taken to the medical centre with minor injuries at the circuit in northern England.
The race was stopped immediately after the chain reaction crash at the exit to turn one on the opening lap, with the British Superbike championship event then cancelled.
Two dead in 11-rider British Supersport crash at Oulton Park
Image: Facebook / Owen Jenner Racing
Supersport riders Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, died after a crash involving 11 bikes at the start of a race at Oulton Park on Monday, circuit owners Motor Sport Vision (MSV) said.
Tom Tunstall, 47, was in hospital with back and abdominal injuries and five riders were taken to the medical centre with minor injuries at the circuit in northern England.
The race was stopped immediately after the chain reaction crash at the exit to turn one on the opening lap, with the British Superbike championship event then cancelled.
Image: Facebook / Shane Richardson
MSV said British rider Jenner was treated trackside initially but died from a catastrophic head injury after being taken to the circuit medical centre.
New Zealander Richardson was also treated trackside and then at the medical centre but died with severe chest injuries before arriving at Royal Stoke University Hospital.
MSV said it and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board were investigating along with the coroner and police.
READ MORE:
2025 Simola Hillclimb ends with Zeelie, Mitchell and Weston on top
Former F1 racer and Le Mans winner Jochen Mass dies at age 78
Simola Hillclimb confirms competitor Pieter Joubert killed in accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos