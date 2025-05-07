The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday Argentinian Franco Colapinto would replace Jack Doohan for the next five races, starting at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Colapinto replaces Doohan at Alpine for next five races
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday Argentinian Franco Colapinto would replace Jack Doohan for the next five races, starting at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Australian Doohan, 22, son of motorcycle great Mick, failed to score a point in six races this season and one at the end of 2024.
“We have come to the decision to put Franco in the car with Pierre [Gasly] for the next five races,” said executive adviser Flavio Briatore, who is set to take over as team principal after Ollie Oakes resigned on Tuesday.
“We continue to support Jack at the team as he has acted in a professional manner in his role as a race driver so far this season. The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time we will assess our options.”
Alpine signed Colapinto from Williams as a reserve driver before the start of the season. He raced nine times for Williams last year as replacement for American Logan Sargeant and scored five points, with a best finish of eighth in Azerbaijan.
“I thank the team for giving me the opportunity to drive competitively for the next five races,” the 21-year-old said. “I have stayed sharp and I am as ready as possible. I will do my best to get up to speed quickly and give it my all to deliver the best possible results with Pierre.”
Doohan said he would always be grateful to the team for giving him a shot at Formula One.
“This latest chapter is a tough one for me to take because, as a professional driver, I want to be racing,” he said. “For now, I will keep my head down, keep working hard, watch with interest the next five races and keep chasing my own personal goals.”
