Motorsport

Nigel Mansell to join Goodwood’s star-studded F1 75th anniversary lineup

07 May 2025 - 12:59 By Motoring Staff
Nigel Mansell's fearless driving earned him fans not only in the UK, but in Italy, where he was nicknamed ‘Il Leone’ during his time at Ferrari.
Image: Supplied

Nigel Mansell, the 1992 Formula 1 world champion and patron saint of the moustache, is set to return to the 2025 Festival of Speed, marking his fourth appearance at the iconic event. The festival will join forces with Formula 1 to celebrate 75 years of the World Championship, making Mansell's participation more special.

Mansell will be behind the wheel of two significant cars from his career: the Williams FW14B, which secured his 1992 Championship, and the FW11, the car that could have won him the 1986 title had a dramatic tyre failure not cost him the crown in the final race. The FW11 will be displayed with support from the Honda Collection Hall.

From his first race in Formula 1 in 1980 to his retirement in 1994, Mansell became known for his fierce competitiveness and aggressive, sometimes breathtaking overtakes. During his career, he racked up 31 Grand Prix wins, 14 pole positions and a reputation for relentless determination. His driving earned him fans not only in the UK, but in Italy, where he was nicknamed "Il Leone" during his time at Ferrari, and in the US, where he followed his F1 title by winning the IndyCar World Series in 1993.

Nigel Mansell will be behind the wheel of two significant cars from his career, including the Williams FW14B which secured his 1992 Championship.
Image: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images

Mansell’s F1 journey wasn’t without its ups and downs. After a difficult start with Lotus, he found success with Williams, winning his first Grand Prix in 1985. By the time he retired, Mansell held the record for the most wins by a British driver, a record later surpassed by Lewis Hamilton.

His connection to the Goodwood Festival of Speed goes back to 2006, when he first took part in the event. Over the years, he has driven some of his most memorable cars, including the 1982 Lotus 91 and, in 2022, his 1992 Championship-winning FW14B. In 2023, the FW14B made another appearance, this time driven by Sebastian Vettel, running on sustainable fuel as part of Vettel’s "Race Without Trace" initiative.

At the 2025 Festival, Mansell will join other F1 legends to mark the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship. Fans can expect a special reunion of champions, including Alain Prost and Mario Andretti, with more iconic names to be announced.

