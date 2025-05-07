Motorsport

Piastri expresses sympathy for under-fire compatriot Doohan

07 May 2025 - 09:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jack Doohan is 19th in the drivers' standings after two retirements and a best finish of 14th in his first six grands prix.
Jack Doohan is 19th in the drivers' standings after two retirements and a best finish of 14th in his first six grands prix.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri has expressed sympathy for fellow Australian Jack Doohan, the rookie driver who looks set to be dropped by the Alpine team before next week's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The resignation of Oliver Oakes and his replacement by Flavio Briatore as Alpine team principal on Tuesday has further fuelled speculation that Argentina's Franco Colapinto will come into the team at Doohan's expense for Imola.

“Coming to F1, especially as a rookie under pressure, I feel sorry for him in some ways,” McLaren driver Piastri told ABC TV from England on Wednesday.

“It's not been the easiest start to the year for him and I know how hard it is to get to F1 in the first place. So I think whatever happens, he can be very proud of the journey so far.”

While Doohan is 19th in the drivers' standings after two retirements and a best finish of 14th in his first six grands prix, Piastri is 16 points clear at the top in the wake of four wins in the first six rounds.

A third successive win at Miami at the weekend has fired expectations back home that Piastri will become the first Australian world champion since Alan Jones in 1980.

The 24-year-old, who was born and raised in Melbourne, made it clear he was not about to get carried away by the hype.

“It's still early in the season, we're only 25% of the way through,” he said. “The position we're in is nice, the race wins we've had are nice, but I think the effort and the hard work that's gone on behind the scenes to achieve that is what I'm most satisfied with.

“There's still some things to improve and not everything's gone how I wanted it, but I'm excited for what the rest of the season has to come.”

READ MORE:

Dominant McLaren sure to attract more scrutiny, says Horner

Formula One champions and leaders McLaren will attract more scrutiny and face more questions about their cars simply because they are so dominant, ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Audi F1 project boss Baker leaves by mutual agreement

CEO Adam Baker is leaving the Audi Formula One project by mutual agreement, with Christian Foyer taking over his duties on the engine side, the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Why Doohan's F1 future is looking more uncertain after Miami

Australian Jack Doohan's Formula One future looks increasingly uncertain amid speculation the rookie could be replaced at Renault-owned Alpine before ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stephane 'Mr Dakar' Peterhansel returning to Dakar with Defender Motorsport
  2. Unpacking the 2025 South African Car of the Year winners Features
  3. Nigel Mansell to join Goodwood’s star-studded F1 75th anniversary lineup Motorsport
  4. Proton says it is not quitting SA news
  5. Colapinto replaces Doohan at Alpine for next five races Motorsport

Latest Videos

Meta wins $168 million in damages in NSO court case
Congo and Rwanda sign pathway to peace in US-brokered agreement | REUTERS