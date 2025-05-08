The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Four
Journalist racers welcome new GR Yaris cars fitted with an automatic transmission for the Gqeberha leg of the racing tour
08 May 2025 - 05:00
It’s racing time again for round three of the Extreme Festival tour powered by Coca-Cola on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.