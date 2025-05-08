Motorsport

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Four

Journalist racers welcome new GR Yaris cars fitted with an automatic transmission for the Gqeberha leg of the racing tour

08 May 2025 - 05:00
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

It’s racing time again for round three of the Extreme Festival tour powered by Coca-Cola on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | 2025 Isuzu D-Max gains snazzier looks and cabin upgrades First Drives
  2. Miami Grand Prix suffers major ratings dip in the US Motorsport
  3. The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Four Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Mustang 5.0 GT keeps V8 brawn alive Reviews
  5. Carlos Sainz Sr considering run for FIA president Motorsport

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 08 May 2025
Asbestos case back in Court