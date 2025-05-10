Motorsport

Harley-Davidson to launch racing series with MotoGP in 2026

10 May 2025 - 15:51 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, which are touring-style bikes designed for long-distance riding.
Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, which are touring-style bikes designed for long-distance riding.
Image: Supplied

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced a new global racing series on Saturday which will launch in 2026, with teams riding bagger motorcycles at Grands Prix in Europe and North America.

Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, which are touring-style bikes designed for long-distance riding.

The 12-race series will run at six Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar and the grid is expected to have six to eight teams with two riders each.

“This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions,” Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.

“With this new series, we're excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage.”

The teams will be supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing.

READ MORE

Marc Marquez remains unbeaten in sprints with victory at French Grand Prix

Ducati's Marc Marquez became the first MotoGP rider to win six straight sprints as the Spaniard maintained his perfect record in the shorter format ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Quartararo smashes lap record on home soil to take French Grand Prix pole

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo broke the lap record in front of a sell-out crowd at Le Mans on Saturday as the Frenchman snatched pole position from ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Carlos Sainz Sr considering run for FIA president

Two-time FIA world champion Carlos Sainz Sr may be throwing his hat into the ring to become the motorsport governing body's president, according to a ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marc Marquez remains unbeaten in sprints with victory at French Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Toyota Prado Reviews
  3. Harley-Davidson to launch racing series with MotoGP in 2026 Motorsport
  4. More potent Toyota GR Yaris arrives in SA: pricing and specs New Models
  5. Sergio Perez opens talks with Alpine for 2026 F1 comeback: report Motorsport

Latest Videos

AI Weekly: OpenAI has a change of heart | REUTERS
A Mother's Love