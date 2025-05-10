Ducati's Marc Marquez became the first MotoGP rider to win six straight sprints as the Spaniard maintained his perfect record in the shorter format at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to retake the championship lead from his brother Alex.
Alex's Gresini Racing team mate and MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer came third for his first sprint podium while pole sitter Fabio Quartararo could only manage fourth place after losing out to the dominant Ducati machines in an all-Spanish podium.
South Africa's Brad Binder did not finish.
Marc Marquez remains unbeaten in sprints with victory at French Grand Prix
Image: Ducati
