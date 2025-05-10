Motorsport

Marc Marquez remains unbeaten in sprints with victory at French Grand Prix

10 May 2025 - 15:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ducati's Marc Marquez became the first MotoGP rider to win six straight sprints as the Spaniard maintained his perfect record in the shorter format at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to retake the championship lead from his brother Alex.
Ducati's Marc Marquez became the first MotoGP rider to win six straight sprints as the Spaniard maintained his perfect record in the shorter format at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to retake the championship lead from his brother Alex.
Image: Ducati

Ducati's Marc Marquez became the first MotoGP rider to win six straight sprints as the Spaniard maintained his perfect record in the shorter format at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to retake the championship lead from his brother Alex.

Alex's Gresini Racing team mate and MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer came third for his first sprint podium while pole sitter Fabio Quartararo could only manage fourth place after losing out to the dominant Ducati machines in an all-Spanish podium.

South Africa's Brad Binder did not finish.

READ MORE

Quartararo smashes lap record on home soil to take French Grand Prix pole

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo broke the lap record in front of a sell-out crowd at Le Mans on Saturday as the Frenchman snatched pole position from ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Sergio Perez opens talks with Alpine for 2026 F1 comeback: report

Alpine is emerging as a potential option for Formula One driver Sergio Perez for the 2026 season, according to a report from the UK's Daily Mirror on ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Carlos Sainz Sr considering run for FIA president

Two-time FIA world champion Carlos Sainz Sr may be throwing his hat into the ring to become the motorsport governing body's president, according to a ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marc Marquez remains unbeaten in sprints with victory at French Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Toyota Prado Reviews
  3. Harley-Davidson to launch racing series with MotoGP in 2026 Motorsport
  4. More potent Toyota GR Yaris arrives in SA: pricing and specs New Models
  5. Sergio Perez opens talks with Alpine for 2026 F1 comeback: report Motorsport

Latest Videos

AI Weekly: OpenAI has a change of heart | REUTERS
A Mother's Love