Motorsport

Johann Zarco becomes first Frenchman in 71 years to win French GP

11 May 2025 - 15:11 By Reuters
Johann Zarco became the first Frenchman in 71 years to win the French Grand Prix after the LCR Honda rider's decision to start with wet tyres paid off handsomely on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd at Le Mans.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Johann Zarco became the first Frenchman in 71 years to win the French Grand Prix after the LCR Honda rider's decision to start with wet tyres paid off handsomely on Sunday in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 120,000 fans at Le Mans.

In a chaotic race where riders swapped bikes multiple times due to rain, Zarco won by a huge margin of nearly 20 seconds ahead of Ducati's Marc Marquez while Gresini Racing's Fermin Aldeguer came third for his first MotoGP podium.

Zarco was 17th on lap one when he narrowly avoided a collision and lost places as he went off track. But as confusion and chaos reigned in the rain, the Frenchman slowly made his way through the grid before taking the lead and never looking back.

Zarco is the first Frenchman to win at the iconic circuit since Pierre Monneret in 1954 and the 34-year-old celebrated by performing a backflip in front of the grandstand as the fans chanted his name.

His victory also ended Ducati's winning streak in MotoGP at 22 races as Honda took a rare win.

South Africa's Brad Binder did not finish.

