Toyota honours its 40-year Le Mans legacy with special liveries

Toyota Gazoo Racing will mark 40 years of participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans by running two specially liveried GR010 Hybrid race cars at this year’s event, which takes place on June 14—15.

The #7 GR010 Hybrid, driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries, will feature a red and white livery that references the TS020 — a car that competed at Le Mans in 1998 and 1999. Also known as the GT-One, the TS020 is remembered for its curvaceous design and for introducing many to the race through its appearance in the original Gran Turismo video game.

This year’s livery reinterprets the TS020’s colours for the current-generation GR010, as part of an effort to connect the team's past and present at the race.

The #8 GR010 Hybrid, driven by Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa, will continue with a black-based design featuring Toyota’s GR branding. According to the team, this livery reflects the current direction of Toyota's prototype racing programme.

Both cars will carry a new emblem commemorating Toyota’s debut at Le Mans in 1985.