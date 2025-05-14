Toyota honours its 40-year Le Mans legacy with special liveries
Toyota Gazoo Racing will mark 40 years of participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans by running two specially liveried GR010 Hybrid race cars at this year’s event, which takes place on June 14—15.
The #7 GR010 Hybrid, driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries, will feature a red and white livery that references the TS020 — a car that competed at Le Mans in 1998 and 1999. Also known as the GT-One, the TS020 is remembered for its curvaceous design and for introducing many to the race through its appearance in the original Gran Turismo video game.
This year’s livery reinterprets the TS020’s colours for the current-generation GR010, as part of an effort to connect the team's past and present at the race.
The #8 GR010 Hybrid, driven by Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa, will continue with a black-based design featuring Toyota’s GR branding. According to the team, this livery reflects the current direction of Toyota's prototype racing programme.
Both cars will carry a new emblem commemorating Toyota’s debut at Le Mans in 1985.
Toyota has entered 61 cars in 26 editions of the 24-hour race since its debut. Across those appearances, 62 drivers from 16 countries have represented the manufacturer, contributing to five overall wins, 18 podium finishes and eight pole positions.
The company’s Le Mans journey began with the 85C in 1985. After early development years, Toyota reached the podium in 1992. In 1995 and 1996, the team ran the Toyota Supra in response to changing regulations, before returning to prototypes in a push for overall victory in 1998—1999 with the TS020.
After a break from 2000 to 2011, Toyota returned to Le Mans in 2012, shifting focus to hybrid technology. The team claimed its first victory in 2018 with the TS050 Hybrid, starting a three-year winning streak. The current GR010 Hybrid succeeded that car under new Hypercar regulations, delivering two more victories, in 2021 and 2022.
Alongside the racing action, Toyota will showcase its hydrogen technology projects at Le Mans this year, highlighting its ongoing research into alternative propulsion systems for motorsport and road use.