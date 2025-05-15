This year’s Goodwood Revival is set to take place from September 12-14 and will include 13 races and a broad selection of drivers and riders from different areas of motorsport.
In the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy, several well-known names from the World Superbike Championship and the Isle of Man TT will take part.
Carlos Checa, a former WorldSBK champion, returns after debuting at last year’s Revival. He’ll be joined by Eugene Laverty and Troy Bayliss, alongside a group of TT regulars who, between them, have earned 70 podium finishes. This group includes Conor Cummins, James Hillier, John McGuinness, Josh Brookes, Lee Johnston and Steve Plater.
Jenny Tinmouth, who holds the female lap record at the Isle of Man TT and won the 2010 Supersport Cup, is also confirmed. She’ll ride alongside Maria Costello, a former TT record holder and one of the early female pioneers in the sport.
Touring car racing is also well represented. British Touring Car Championship drivers Gordon Shedden, Jake Hill, Matt Neal and Tom Ingram — who collectively have nearly 200 BTCC wins — will be on the grid. They’ll line up with former World Touring Car champions Andy Priaulx and Rob Huff.
Legendary drivers and riders set to race at 2025 Goodwood Revival
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Ten drivers with Le Mans experience are part of this year’s line-up, too. Tom Kristensen — known for his nine overall wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans — will be back at Goodwood, along with Derek Bell and Emanuele Pirro, who each have five wins to their names.
Also on the list are André Lotterer, Darren Turner, Dindo Capello, Marcel Fässler and Romain Dumas, all of whom have three Le Mans wins. David Brabham and Neel Jani round out the group, each with one win.
From the US racing scene, Scott Dixon (a six-time Indycar champion) and Dario Franchitti (a four-time champion) will take part, as will Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time Nascar Cup Series winner.
Jenson Button, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion, currently competing in the World Endurance Championship, will also be in action. He’s expected to drive a 1962 Jaguar E-Type in the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration — a car he recently added to his collection specifically for the event.
The Revival’s wider programme includes several previously announced features:
