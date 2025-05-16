Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, in his first race in Italy as a Ferrari driver, was fifth and 0.096 off the pace.
Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine with Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen seventh, Williams' Alex Albon eighth and Bortoleto ninth, with teammate Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10.
“I can't rely on the rear. It feels like I'm drifting everywhere,” complained Verstappen, last year's winner at Imola, over the radio.
Mercedes' 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, the only Italian on the starting grid and preparing for his home debut, was 13th fastest.
Argentinian rookie Franco Colapinto, making his debut for Alpine after replacing dropped Australian Jack Doohan, lapped 17th fastest.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was unwell on Thursday and skipped his media duties, was 12th and ran wide into the gravel at one point. He also complained his helmet was lifting.
Piastri fastest, Norris second in first Emilia-Romagna GP practice
Australian Piastri, winner of four of the past five races, lapped the Imola circuit with a fastest time of one minute 16.545 seconds, Norris 0.032 slower
Image: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Anadolu via Getty Images
Formula One leader Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two in first practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix that ended early on Friday after Gabriel Bortoleto crashed his Sauber.
Australian Piastri, winner of four of the past five races, lapped the Imola circuit with a fastest time of one minute 16.545 seconds on the softest tyre compound, with Norris 0.032 slower on a sunny afternoon.
Piastri leads Norris by 16 points after six races, with the 24-round season now starting its European phase after an opening run in Asia, the Middle East and US.
The session was red-flagged and did not restart after Brazilian rookie Bortoleto crashed into the tyre wall with about three minutes remaining. He stepped out unhurt.
Carlos Sainz was third on the timesheets for Williams, 0.052 off the pace, with Mercedes' George Russell a further 0.002 slower.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, in his first race in Italy as a Ferrari driver, was fifth and 0.096 off the pace.
Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine with Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen seventh, Williams' Alex Albon eighth and Bortoleto ninth, with teammate Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10.
“I can't rely on the rear. It feels like I'm drifting everywhere,” complained Verstappen, last year's winner at Imola, over the radio.
Mercedes' 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, the only Italian on the starting grid and preparing for his home debut, was 13th fastest.
Argentinian rookie Franco Colapinto, making his debut for Alpine after replacing dropped Australian Jack Doohan, lapped 17th fastest.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was unwell on Thursday and skipped his media duties, was 12th and ran wide into the gravel at one point. He also complained his helmet was lifting.
READ MORE:
Sara Price announced as third 2026 Dakar Defender works driver
SVR unveils trailblazing new Kyalami home for Toyota Gazoo Racing SA
F1 rookies defend dropped Doohan after 'unfair' treatment
TimesLIVE racer finishes second overall at Aldo Scribante
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos