Sara Price announced as third 2026 Dakar Defender works driver

The American off-road racer will be part of a trio of international racers competing for JLR in the new Defender D7X-R

16 May 2025 - 13:03 By MOTORING REPORTER
Sara Price will drive the third Defender D7X-R at the 2026 Dakar rally.
Image: SUPPLIED

Defender, the off-road subsidiary of JLR, has announced American rally driver, motocross champion and four-time Dakar stage-winner Sara Price for its Dakar 2026 driver line-up.

The Californian joins Dakar legend Stéphane Peterhansel and Rokas Baciuška in a trio of competition-spec Defender D7X-R rally cars based on the V8-powered Defender Octa in the “Stock” category for production-based cars. 

Price's racing experience extends from national championships and as an X-Games medallist. She has succeeded in various classes, including winning the Baja Series SCORE International in Trophy Truck and driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in the all-electric rallying championship Extreme E, becoming the team’s first female race winner.

In 2024 Price made her Dakar Rally debut in the SSV class, becoming the first American woman and third woman to win a Dakar Rally stage. She went on to finish fourth overall in the rally and won the title for best rookie. Price now joins Defender as the brand embarks on its inaugural year competing in the Dakar Rally as a works entry.

“To join the works Defender team in its competitive debut at the Dakar Rally will be a huge honour and I cannot wait to get started with the team. The Dakar Rally is the pinnacle of rally-raid competition and I’m proud to have competed in this competition before,” said Price.

The Defender returns to the Dakar rally in the new 'Stock car' category.
Image: SUPPLIED

“To drive for this British adventure brand at such a huge moment in its history is an amazing accomplishment for me.”

James Barclay, MD of JLR Motorsport, said: “We couldn’t be happier to have secured such a formidable talent in Sara Price. With trailblazing achievements to her name, including Dakar stage wins, coupled with her determination and passion for the sport, Sara is a perfect fit for Defender.

“She has earned this opportunity and we are pleased to have her on board.

“She joins a super-strong Defender driver line-up with Stéphane and Rokas and I have no doubt our excellent driver line-up can help us secure the results we are aiming for.”

