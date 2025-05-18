Motorsport

Ogier wins in Portugal for record-extending seventh time

18 May 2025 - 18:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota's Sebastien Ogier (pictured) won Rally Portugal for a record-extending seventh time on Sunday after capitalising on an overnight lead handed to him when Ott Tanak faced technical issues.
Toyota's Sebastien Ogier (pictured) won Rally Portugal for a record-extending seventh time on Sunday after capitalising on an overnight lead handed to him when Ott Tanak faced technical issues.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier won Rally Portugal for a record-extending seventh time on Sunday after capitalising on an overnight lead handed to him when Ott Tanak faced technical issues.

Ogier, the eight-time world champion, had been behind Tanak since Friday but the Hyundai driver struggled with a power steering issue that dropped him out of the lead when he lost more than 45 seconds as a result.

That gave Ogier a 27.6-second lead heading into Sunday's finale and the Frenchman did not relinquish it as he powered to a second victory of the season to add to his opening round win in Monte Carlo.

With co-driver Vincent Landais, Ogier finished 8.7 seconds ahead of Tanak despite the Estonian's attempt at a late comeback, while Kalle Rovanpera finished third, a further 3.5 seconds back.

“I think it's something I can be proud of, the way I have managed to stay competitive after all these years,” Ogier, 41, said.

“Ott was just flying (like) crazy, but maybe a bit too much actually ... On our side, race management is definitely a craft we have, so I'm happy. Seven times here in Portugal, not too bad.”

Tanak went for broke on the final day but ultimately ran out of stages to catch up to Ogier, whose victory gave Toyota its fifth win in as many rounds.

“A great disappointment, we are still too fragile to compete with Toyota. But at least the performance on the new chassis is good, so at least we've done some good job,” he said.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans retained the overall world championship lead but the Briton saw it cut to 30 points over Rovanpera, with Ogier in third place and Tanak fourth.

READ MORE

Sara Price announced as third 2026 Dakar Defender works driver

The American off-road racer will be part of a trio of international racers competing for JLR in the new Defender D7X-R
Motoring
2 days ago

SVR unveils trailblazing new Kyalami home for Toyota Gazoo Racing SA

Construction of the 12,500m² facility began in October 2024, with the express goal of creating a world-class hub dedicated to high-performance ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Legendary drivers and riders set to race at 2025 Goodwood Revival

This year’s Goodwood Revival is set to take place from September 12-14 and will include 13 races and a broad selection of drivers and riders from ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Limited-production De Tomaso P72 breaks cover Motoring
  2. Nissan considering plant closures in SA, Japan: sources news
  3. Shareholders demand VW reforms its ‘highly problematic’ governance news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV interviews MG South Africa's Lex Kriel Features
  5. Norris and Piastri happy to race without team orders Motorsport

Latest Videos

Insight: MG South Africa
Mechanical issue may have caused NYC ship crash: Official | REUTERS