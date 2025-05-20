For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson will attempt one of the rarest feats in all sports: racing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.
Two of the most prestigious races in the world, 600 total laps, 1,770km.
This Sunday, Larson will attempt to become only the second driver of the five who have attempted the Double to finish all 1,770km on a single day. If he does so, he'll join Tony Stewart, who in 2021 finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and third in the Coca-Cola 600.
After Larson qualified 21st for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, there is reason to believe he is better situated to pull off the Double than a year ago.
For one, Mother Nature may cooperate this time around. In 2024, the Indy 500 was weather-delayed, forcing Larson to make the choice to race at Indy and miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600. When Larson eventually made it to Charlotte Motor Speedway, the race was in a rain delay and was called before Larson had the chance to turn a single lap.
Larson has made it clear the Cup Series is his priority should weather make the logistics an issue again. If he has to leave Indianapolis early, it'll be 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar champion Tony Kanaan filling Larson's seat while Larson jets to Charlotte.
Kanaan, 50, completed the required refresher course at Indianapolis on May 15. While he's rarely behind the wheel himself, the team principal of Arrow McLaren had high praise for Larson as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion readies for his second crack at the Indy 500.
"Kyle's a true racer," Kanaan said.
"I don't think I need to talk about his qualities because I think the results show it. Kyle's biggest advantage is he adapts pretty quickly because he races everything.
"I truly admire him as a racer. To me, (he's) one of the biggest talents we've ever seen around the world."
Kyle Larson gears up for gruelling Indy-Charlotte Double
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
Image: Justin Casterline/Getty Images
The respect those in the IndyCar industry have for Larson is indicative of his renown as a versatile driver. Whether it be a Cup Series car on Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado in a NASCAR Truck Series race or a sprint car, Larson's versatility has put his name into the conversation as one of the world's best all-around race drivers.
This year, the preparations are as time-consuming as they were in 2024. A full week of practice at Indianapolis was followed by Indy 500 qualifying on the same weekend as the NASCAR All-Star Race. While Larson qualified at Indianapolis, defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier turned laps in Larson's No 5 at North Wilkesboro.
After appearing in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, Larson's focus turns back to Indy, where he has two more practice sessions to dial in his No 17 Chevrolet for the Indianapolis 500.
Larson admitted reacclimatising to an IndyCar is a difficult task after a year away from the cockpit. But his practice results - 24th on May 13, 13th on May 14 and 17th on May 15 - indicate a driver who is getting back into the IndyCar saddle with confidence and poise.
2024 saw Larson finish the Indianapolis 500 in 18th after a pit road speeding penalty. With a year of Indy 500 experience under his belt, however, don't be surprised if Larson finishes inside the top 15. His No 17 clearly has some speed, and as Kanaan said, Larson's adaptability makes him a threat to win no matter the vehicle he's in.
However, even the world's best drivers aren't immune to mistakes. Larson crashed in the open test in April and in practice on May 15. Another crash in the Indy 500 itself would dash the hope of Larson completing all 1,770km.
Even if the Indianapolis 500 doesn't go Larson's way, the Coca-Cola 600 should bear more fruit for the 32-year-old driver. Larson won the event in 2021, and along with being arguably the best driver in the Cup Series, he's won thrice in 2025, including the last Cup Series points race at Kansas. If Larson can make it to the end of the Coke 600, he'll likely be in the mix for the win.
Provided Mother Nature plays nice and affords Larson the opportunity to compete in the two races, one of the biggest talents in racing may finally give Tony Stewart some company.
