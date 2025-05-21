Motorsport

Kurt Busch, Harry Gant, Ray Hendrick voted to Nascar Hall of Fame

21 May 2025 - 08:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Nascar Hall of Fame will induct Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick in the Class of 2026, the hall announced on Tuesday.
The Nascar Hall of Fame will induct Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick in the Class of 2026, the hall announced on Tuesday.
Image: Krista Jasso/Getty Images

The Nascar Hall of Fame will induct Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick in the Class of 2026, the hall announced on Tuesday.

Busch and Gant were selected from the Modern Era Ballot, each garnering 61% of the vote. Jeff Burton, Harry Hyde and Randy Dorton were the next highest finishers who didn't make the cut.

Hendrick was voted in on the Pioneer Ballot with 31% of votes. Bob Welborn finished second.

Busch, 46, made the Hall in his first year on the ballot. He was the Cup Series champion in 2004 and won 34 times in the Cup Series, including two crown-jewel races: the 2010 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2017 Daytona 500.

Gant, 85, followed 21 victories in what's  called the Xfinity Series with 18 wins in the Cup Series, including the Southern 500 in 1984 and 1991. A member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Gant was in his seventh year on the Nascar Hall's ballot.

Gant also holds the record for the oldest driver to win a Cup Series race (52 years, eight months) when he prevailed at Michigan International Speedway in 1992.

Hendrick, who died in 1990, enjoyed a 36-year motorsports career and was known throughout the South as "Mr Modified" for his successes in modified stock car racing. He is credited with more than 700 victories in modified racing and the Late Model Sportsman Series.

Busch, Gant and Hendrick were named to the Nascar's 75 Greatest Drivers list for the league's 75th anniversary in 2023.

Nascar also recognised HA "Humpy" Wheeler, former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to Nascar.

READ MORE:

Kyle Larson gears up for gruelling Indy-Charlotte Double

For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson will attempt one of the rarest feats in all sports: racing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Christopher Bell blasts past Joey Logano to win $1m All-Star Race

The Toyota driver got physical with Joey Logano with 10 laps to go, moved past the No 22 Ford and won Nascar's $1m (R18.1m) payday, the All-Star ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Tom Brady to ride with Jimmie Johnson during Indy 500 parade laps

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will get a feel for IndyCar's speed when he rides with seven-time Nascar Cup series champ Jimmie ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Toyota RAV4 unveiled and heading to SA in 2026 New Models
  2. WATCH | Omoda & Jaecoo at Auto Shanghai 2025 New Models
  3. Doohan appeals for end to family harassment after fake social media post Motorsport
  4. Tesla on track to launch Austin robotaxi trial by end of June: Musk news
  5. These are South Africa’s top 10 best-selling hatchbacks Motoring

Latest Videos

Oil prices jump over fears Israel planning attack on Iran | Reuters
UK's M&S says customer data was taken in cyber attack | REUTERS