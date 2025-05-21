The Nascar Hall of Fame will induct Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick in the Class of 2026, the hall announced on Tuesday.
Busch and Gant were selected from the Modern Era Ballot, each garnering 61% of the vote. Jeff Burton, Harry Hyde and Randy Dorton were the next highest finishers who didn't make the cut.
Hendrick was voted in on the Pioneer Ballot with 31% of votes. Bob Welborn finished second.
Busch, 46, made the Hall in his first year on the ballot. He was the Cup Series champion in 2004 and won 34 times in the Cup Series, including two crown-jewel races: the 2010 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2017 Daytona 500.
Gant, 85, followed 21 victories in what's called the Xfinity Series with 18 wins in the Cup Series, including the Southern 500 in 1984 and 1991. A member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Gant was in his seventh year on the Nascar Hall's ballot.
Gant also holds the record for the oldest driver to win a Cup Series race (52 years, eight months) when he prevailed at Michigan International Speedway in 1992.
Hendrick, who died in 1990, enjoyed a 36-year motorsports career and was known throughout the South as "Mr Modified" for his successes in modified stock car racing. He is credited with more than 700 victories in modified racing and the Late Model Sportsman Series.
Busch, Gant and Hendrick were named to the Nascar's 75 Greatest Drivers list for the league's 75th anniversary in 2023.
Nascar also recognised HA "Humpy" Wheeler, former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to Nascar.
Kurt Busch, Harry Gant, Ray Hendrick voted to Nascar Hall of Fame
Image: Krista Jasso/Getty Images
The Nascar Hall of Fame will induct Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick in the Class of 2026, the hall announced on Tuesday.
Busch and Gant were selected from the Modern Era Ballot, each garnering 61% of the vote. Jeff Burton, Harry Hyde and Randy Dorton were the next highest finishers who didn't make the cut.
Hendrick was voted in on the Pioneer Ballot with 31% of votes. Bob Welborn finished second.
Busch, 46, made the Hall in his first year on the ballot. He was the Cup Series champion in 2004 and won 34 times in the Cup Series, including two crown-jewel races: the 2010 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2017 Daytona 500.
Gant, 85, followed 21 victories in what's called the Xfinity Series with 18 wins in the Cup Series, including the Southern 500 in 1984 and 1991. A member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Gant was in his seventh year on the Nascar Hall's ballot.
Gant also holds the record for the oldest driver to win a Cup Series race (52 years, eight months) when he prevailed at Michigan International Speedway in 1992.
Hendrick, who died in 1990, enjoyed a 36-year motorsports career and was known throughout the South as "Mr Modified" for his successes in modified stock car racing. He is credited with more than 700 victories in modified racing and the Late Model Sportsman Series.
Busch, Gant and Hendrick were named to the Nascar's 75 Greatest Drivers list for the league's 75th anniversary in 2023.
Nascar also recognised HA "Humpy" Wheeler, former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to Nascar.
READ MORE:
Kyle Larson gears up for gruelling Indy-Charlotte Double
Christopher Bell blasts past Joey Logano to win $1m All-Star Race
Tom Brady to ride with Jimmie Johnson during Indy 500 parade laps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos