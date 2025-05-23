Motorsport

Hamilton says he has more movies in the pipeline

23 May 2025 - 09:06 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton, a co-producer and consultant on the upcoming 'F1' movie starring Brad Pitt, told reporters at the Monaco Grand Prix there was more to come.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is planning more movies after working with Brad Pitt on F1 and also documentaries and possibly a TV series with his Dawn Apollo production company.

The seven-times Formula One world champion, a co-producer and consultant on the upcoming F1 movie starring Pitt, told reporters at the Monaco Grand Prix there was more to come.

"I've gone in very high, I couldn't go any higher for the first movie, but we will produce  more movies over coming years," he said.

"I've got three concepts I'm writing," said the Ferrari driver, who launched his company in 2022.

"I'm going to write with a writer because I've never written a movie before. I've got concepts, ideas I've come up with for movies.

"At least two will be animations and one is in a phase of the first part of the script, so it's exciting.

"There will be documentaries, maybe a TV series at some stage, but mostly movies. I like the development of movies. That's what I love the most."

Hamilton joined his fellow drivers for a special pre-release screening of the Apple Original film, due out next month, in Monaco on Wednesday.

He said though he had seen the film many times it had been a stressful and proud moment when the Dawn Apollo logo appeared with other production companies.

"All of a sudden I've got all the drivers there and I was sat in the middle, I was nervous. I was like 'everyone is seeing it for the first time', and it was great to look around and see some reactions, particularly from the drivers," said Hamilton.

"I care about what the drivers think and I want them to think highly of it." 

