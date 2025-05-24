Motorsport

Quartararo dominates British Grand Prix qualifying for hat-trick of poles

24 May 2025 - 14:45 By Reuters
Image: Yamaha

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo broke a lap record for the third straight MotoGP weekend when he claimed pole position for the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on Saturday.

Frenchman Quartararo will be joined on the front row by Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia while world championship leader Marc Marquez is off the front row for the first time this season, going only fourth-fastest.

“Looks close but it (a victory) is still far. On one lap we're starting to feel really fast, the confidence I have is good,” said Quartararo, who had also started on pole at the Spanish and French Grands Prix.

“I'm feeling good, we're taking good steps. Of course, the next goal is to get closer in the sprint and closer in the race.”

Yamaha riders set the pace early in the second qualifying session as Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller went fastest but that was just the kick the rest of the grid needed to put in faster laps.

Alex Marquez, who had been fastest in practice and also suffered a highside crash, once again led the way but his brother Marc slotted in behind him to go fastest while Bagnaia went second-fastest.

However, Quartararo put in another stellar lap to go second-fastest and split the two factory Ducatis before saving his best for last when he delivered with an all-time lap record.

Marc abandoned his final lap when he went wide and off the track and the Spaniard will start on the second row alongside Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer and Miller.

The qualifying session was one to forget for the KTM bikes as neither the factory team nor the satellite riders advanced from Q1.

South Africa's Brad Binder qualified 19th.

