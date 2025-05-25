Motorsport

Bezzecchi wins British GP after Quartararo heartbreak

25 May 2025 - 15:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Marco Bezzecchi won a chaotic British Grand Prix on Sunday for Aprilia's first victory of the season in a race that was initially red flagged for an oil spill and riders crashed or retired while in the lead.
Marco Bezzecchi won a chaotic British Grand Prix on Sunday for Aprilia's first victory of the season in a race that was initially red flagged for an oil spill and riders crashed or retired while in the lead.
Image: Aprilia

Marco Bezzecchi won a chaotic British Grand Prix on Sunday for Aprilia's first victory of the season in a race that was initially red flagged for an oil spill and riders crashed or retired while in the lead.

The victory was a first for Aprilia since the Grand Prix of the Americas last year. LCR Honda's Johann Zarco came second and Ducati's Marc Marquez pipped Franco Morbidelli to finish third and extend his lead in the world championship.

Both Alex Marquez and his brother Marc crashed while leading before the race was restarted for an oil spill while pole sitter Fabio Quartararo took the lead at the second time of asking before being forced to retire due to an issue with his bike.

Bezzecchi's victory was his first since the 2023 Indian Grand Prix and the Italian also became the 11th different winner at Silverstone in the last 11 races. 

South Africa's Brad Binder finished 15th.

READ MORE

Alex Marquez wins British Grand Prix sprint to end brother Marc's winning streak

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez ended his brother Marc's record streak of sprint victories when he capitalised on a mistake to win the British Grand ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Quartararo dominates British Grand Prix qualifying for hat-trick of poles

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo broke a lap record for the third straight MotoGP weekend when he claimed pole position for the British Grand Prix at the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Piastri on the right track to take first F1 championship, says Hamilton

Oscar Piastri is doing what he needs to do to win a first Formula One title, the sport's most successful driver Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris triumphs in Monaco to slash Piastri's championship lead Motorsport
  2. Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sets Formula One record at auction Motorsport
  3. CRIME STATS | Car hijacking down 15.1% in first quarter of 2025, says SAPS news
  4. Bezzecchi wins British GP after Quartararo heartbreak Motorsport
  5. Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in South Africa news

Latest Videos

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
A Different Man | Official Trailer HD | A24