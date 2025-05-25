Motorsport

Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sets Formula One record at auction

25 May 2025 - 15:32 By Reuters
Image: Clive Mason/ALLSPORT

Michael Schumacher's Ferrari Formula One car that won the 2001 Monaco and Hungarian grand prix races was sold for $18.17m (R324.24m), according to RM Sotheby's.

Selling ahead of qualifying in Monaco on Saturday, the F2001 car that the legendary German driver used en route to that year's world title became the most expensive F1 vehicle driven by Schumacher to be sold at auction.

The $18.17m price tag topped the $13.2m (R235.55m) a bidder paid for Schumacher's 2003 Ferrari F2003 in 2022. It also became the fourth-most expensive F1 car ever sold. The world record sits at $52.52m (R937.22m), which occurred earlier this year for a Mercedes W196 streamliner that was driven by Formula One legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss in the 1950s.

Schumacher, now 56, drove the F2001 Ferrari in his fifth and final Monaco Grand Prix win, which he followed up with a victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The latter win clinched Schumacher's fourth F1 world title.

