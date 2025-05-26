Double trouble: Larson crashes out of Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600

Larson got out of the car on his own. Earlier in the race, which had a rain-delayed start, Larson's car stalled during a pit stop, costing him time and positions.
Image: Logan Riely/Getty Images
Kyle Larson's dream of completing motor racing's classic double on Sunday ended early after he crashed on lap 91 of the Indianapolis 500. His long day grew worse when he also crashed out of Nascar's Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night.
In his second attempt at "The Double" for a combined 1,770 possible kilometres of racing, Larson finished in 27th place at the IndyCar race and 37th after completing 245 of 400 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
After the Nascar race, he told NBC Sports he didn't know if he would make a third try at the marathon day of racing. In 2024, he didn't get the chance after rain brought the Coca-Cola 600 to an early end before Larson was able to turn a lap there.
"It's so fresh that I don't have a good answer for you," Larson said on Sunday night. "The Double is a tough undertaking. The window of time is too tight. Even if I didn't wreck [at Indy], I don't think I would have made it here on time and probably would have had to end that race short anyway. So I don't think it's worth it.
"But I would love to run the Indy 500 again," said Larson, who drove for Arrow McLaren's IndyCar team. "Doing the double I think is logistically too tough."
Larson was heading into turn 2 after the IndyCar race had returned to green. He lost control as he went low into the turn and downshifted. That led to a spin out and crash into Sting Ray Robb's car.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
Larson got out of the car on his own. Earlier in the race, which had a rain-delayed start, Larson's car stalled during a pit stop, costing him time and positions.
"I got loose and kind of got all over the place," Larson said of his crash on the Fox broadcast from Indianapolis. "I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. I hate it for everybody who was caught up in it. Bummed out. [Will] try to get over this quickly and get on with Charlotte. Try to forget about it and win the next one."
Larson left the Indy 500 grounds a short time later via helicopter to start the journey to Charlotte.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver began on the front row in the second starting position. He passed pole-sitter Chase Briscoe on lap 9 and would lead for 34 laps.
However, Larson fought with his car and tagged the wall hard, spun by himself off turn 4 on lap 42 and was forced to pit road for a long stop. After making repairs, Larson tried to work his way back among the contenders.
Then he would be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Briscoe and Ryan Blaney made contact in turn 4, with Briscoe then hitting the back of Daniel Suarez's car, which spun into Blaney and into the way. Suarez's car slid down the track and caught Larson's car in the right rear.
Larson's car was too damaged to continue and his bid for completing the Charlotte race was over.
He is one of five drivers ever to race in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The others are John Andretti (1994), Tony Stewart (1999, 2001), Robby Gordon (2002-04) and Kurt Busch (2014). Only Stewart completed the two races, placing sixth at Indianapolis and third at Charlotte in 2001.
