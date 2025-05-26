Motorsport

Thailand plans to submit bid for Formula One race in 2028

26 May 2025 - 10:01 By Reuters
Image: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Thailand is planning a bid to host a Formula One street race in its capital Bangkok in 2028 and will seek cabinet approval for its proposal next week, a government official said on Monday.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who attended the Monaco Grand Prix at the weekend, will propose a “sustainable F1", government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said, adding race officials had responded positively.

The bid proposal and results of a feasibility study will be submitted to cabinet on June 4 before proceeding, he said.

No specific details were provided on the sustainability aspect of the plan but Jirayu said the proposed Bangkok race would be environmentally friendly and aims to attract investment in green technology with motorsport.

Formula One already has a crowded schedule of 24 races around the world with four in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Singapore Grand Prix in Southeast Asia.

Hosting the race would help promote tourism, a key driver of Thailand's economy, said Jirayu.

Thailand has previous experience hosting a round of the MotoGP motorcycling world championships at its FIA accredited track in Buriram in the northeast of the country.

Thailand's announcement follows Paetongtarn's previous talks with Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali in March.

“Thailand sees the opportunity to host a Formula One Grand Prix in the future as a key initiative to elevate our profile as a hub for international tourism and global events,” Paetongtarn said on social media at the weekend after a meeting with Prince Albert of Monaco.

