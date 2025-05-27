Motorsport

Big win, small shift: what Monaco win really means for Norris

The victory has given him a much-needed confidence boost

27 May 2025 - 11:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lando Norris said there were still things he needed to work on and that the team could do to give him the 'things I need from the car in order to excel and maximise results, and the differences from last year to this year'.
Lando Norris said there were still things he needed to work on and that the team could do to give him the 'things I need from the car in order to excel and maximise results, and the differences from last year to this year'.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Winning the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position gave Lando Norris a big boost in his Formula One title battle with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, and may even mark a turning point, but the Briton said it had not solved all his problems.

The victory was Norris's second in eight races, and the first since the Australian season-opener in Melbourne in March, leaving him three points adrift of Piastri.

Norris has struggled to get the most out of qualifying this season and to click with the car in the way he did last year, when he was fighting Red Bull's now four-times champion Max Verstappen for the crown.

“I’ve been working hard over the last few months to get back to having that momentum that I had in Australia, that confidence,” he said.

“What I felt this weekend was a small step forward, but it’s not like I’ve nailed it now and everything’s back.”

Norris said there were still things he needed to work on and that the team could do to give him the “things I need from the car in order to excel and maximise results, and the differences from last year to this year”.

Norris, the first McLaren winner in Monaco since Lewis Hamilton in 2008, recognised it was a timely win, however.

“A good weekend for me, not just in terms of result but personally, to give myself that momentum, that boost, definitely makes me feel better going into Barcelona next week,” he said.

There is also a big front-wing technical change coming at the next race in Spain, which some see as a game changer. McLaren insist it will make no difference to them but the proof will out next weekend.

Piastri has won four of the eight races and Verstappen two, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc very nearly grabbed a home pole in Monaco and ended up second.

Team boss Andrea Stella agreed it was too early to talk of a turning point, and said consistency was key.

“This is a journey that is not changed by one stage of the journey,” he told reporters. “I think this can cement what we have done so far, but for me we are nowhere near the final destination.”

MORE

Monaco’s magic fades as Formula 1 seeks answers

Formula One pondered a perennial, if distinctly rich world, problem after a weekend of sunshine, champagne and fast cars going slower than usual: how ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Albon buys Russell dinner after Monaco Grand Prix strategy block

Williams driver Alex Albon paid a price for keeping George Russell out of the points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix: the bill for dinner with his ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Thailand plans to submit bid for Formula One race in 2028

Thailand is planning a bid to host a Formula One street race in its capital Bangkok in 2028 and will seek cabinet approval for its proposal next ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d Reviews
  2. Broad Arrow’s first European auction nets more than R630m at Villa d’Este news
  3. Xiaomi rides high with record Q1 and new electric SUV to rival Tesla news
  4. Suzuki SA breaks ground on new headquarters news
  5. VW’s Kariega plant enters next phase of new budget SUV production news

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament