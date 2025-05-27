Motorsport

Ericsson’s Indy 500 podium vanishes with post-race penalty

27 May 2025 - 08:14 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
IndyCar announced penalties for three drivers and their teams on Monday after post-race inspections at Sunday's Indianapolis 500, which included runner-up Marcus Ericsson dropping to 31st place.
IndyCar announced penalties for three drivers and their teams on Monday after post-race inspections at Sunday's Indianapolis 500, which included runner-up Marcus Ericsson dropping to 31st place.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

IndyCar announced penalties for three drivers and their teams on Monday after post-race inspections at Sunday's Indianapolis 500, which included runner-up Marcus Ericsson dropping to 31st place.

Ericsson's Andretti Global teammate Kyle Kirkwood, who finished sixth, was penalised down to 32nd, and British driver Callum Ilott of Prema Racing was dropped from 12th to 33rd and last place in the field.

IndyCar said the No 27 and No 28 cars of Ericsson and Kirkwood were found to have illegal modifications made to their energy management system covers. In Ilott's case, his No 90 car did not meet the minimum endplate height and location specification.

Ericsson, a Swede who won the 2022 Indianapolis 500, held the lead late in Sunday's race before Alex Palou of Spain passed him on his way to winning his first Indy 500 by 0.6822 seconds.

The penalties mean David Malukas of AJ Foyt Racing is credited with a second-place finish. Mexico's Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren) finished third, Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) was fourth and Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt) moved into fifth.

The penalised drivers must forfeit their prize money and championship points from their original finishes. They are allowed to appeal the penalties.

IndyCar Series champ Alex Palou wins first Indianapolis 500

Alex Palou passed Marcus Ericsson with fewer than 15 laps to go and then hung on with enough fuel to win his first Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Why not 10 stops? Verstappen slams failed Monaco experiment

Formula One champion Max Verstappen ladled out a serving of sarcasm on Sunday when he declared Monaco's mandatory two-stop experiment a flop.
Motoring
1 day ago

Double trouble: Larson crashes out of Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson's dream of completing motor racing's classic double on Sunday ended early after he crashed on lap 91 of the Indianapolis 500. His long ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EV growth cools in Europe as Tesla sales fall 49% news
  2. Toyota to move some GR Corolla production to Britain, sources say news
  3. China regulator calls in carmakers over ‘zero-mileage’ used car sales news
  4. Indy 500 roars back with biggest ratings since 2008 Motorsport
  5. Monaco’s magic fades as Formula 1 seeks answers Motorsport

Latest Videos

Billie Eilish Accepts the Award for Artist of the Year [2025 American Music ...
Trump calls Putin 'absolutely crazy' after more Ukraine strikes | REUTERS