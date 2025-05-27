IndyCar announced penalties for three drivers and their teams on Monday after post-race inspections at Sunday's Indianapolis 500, which included runner-up Marcus Ericsson dropping to 31st place.
Ericsson's Andretti Global teammate Kyle Kirkwood, who finished sixth, was penalised down to 32nd, and British driver Callum Ilott of Prema Racing was dropped from 12th to 33rd and last place in the field.
IndyCar said the No 27 and No 28 cars of Ericsson and Kirkwood were found to have illegal modifications made to their energy management system covers. In Ilott's case, his No 90 car did not meet the minimum endplate height and location specification.
Ericsson, a Swede who won the 2022 Indianapolis 500, held the lead late in Sunday's race before Alex Palou of Spain passed him on his way to winning his first Indy 500 by 0.6822 seconds.
The penalties mean David Malukas of AJ Foyt Racing is credited with a second-place finish. Mexico's Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren) finished third, Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) was fourth and Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt) moved into fifth.
The penalised drivers must forfeit their prize money and championship points from their original finishes. They are allowed to appeal the penalties.
Ericsson’s Indy 500 podium vanishes with post-race penalty
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
