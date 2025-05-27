Motorsport

Indy 500 roars back with biggest ratings since 2008

27 May 2025 - 08:41 By Reuters
The debut of the Indianapolis 500 on Fox Sports paid dividends as the Greatest Spectacle in Racing drew an average audience of more than seven million, according to Nielsen's fast national ratings, making it the most-watched Indy 500 since 2008.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

The debut of the Indianapolis 500 on Fox Sports paid dividends as the Greatest Spectacle in Racing drew an average audience of more than seven million, according to Nielsen's fast national ratings, making it the most-watched Indy 500 since 2008.

The Fox broadcast peaked at 8.4-million viewers between 4.15pm and 4.30pm, per Nielsen, as Alex Palou was logging the closing laps of his first Indy 500 win.

The 7.05-million average audience was up 40% year over year as the NBC airing of the 2024 race averaged 5.024-million viewers.

Palou claimed the 2025 edition for Chip Ganassi Racing, which also produced the Indy 500 winner in 2008 (Scott Dixon), when the race averaged 7.245-million viewers.

