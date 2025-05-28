Could Formula One rule change challenge McLaren's reign in Spain?

McLaren's Formula One rivals hope stricter front wing tests could help to close the gap to the runaway leaders in Spain this weekend.

Even if title-chasing team mates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are confident little will change, others remain unconvinced.

F1 teams were told in January that the front flex tests would be implemented from June 1 after rear wings came under increased scrutiny when the season started in March. Teams have had to redesign their front wings to make them stiffer, which will affect the aerodynamics.

“I think Barcelona is on the calendar of everybody in the paddock with the new regulation for the front wing,” said Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, whose team are fourth overall and a point behind Red Bull, in Monaco last weekend.

“We are working on it for ages now and this can be a game-changer for everybody because we don't know the impact on every single team of the new regulation.”

Champions McLaren, winners of six of eight races so far and a mighty 172 points clear of Mercedes in the constructors' standings, say the circuit itself could have a bigger effect with high-speed corners not naturally suiting their car.

Rivals will be watching closely either way.

“What we don't know is how it will affect others. It's a significant change,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner, whose champion Max Verstappen is chasing a fourth successive Spanish victory.

“There will be some effect. Of course the teams have anticipated that, so it may well be neutral or maybe it will have some effect on tyre degradation ... it certainly doesn't make life easier.”

Barcelona is high-downforce and overtaking is not easy, though fans can hope for a better race than Monaco's no-overtaking procession.