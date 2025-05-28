Motorsport

Honda's Luca Marini suffers severe injuries in crash while testing

28 May 2025 - 19:38 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luca Marini had travelled to the Suzuka Circuit after the British Grand Prix at the weekend and was testing Honda's bike for the Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race when he crashed heavily on the second day of testing.
Luca Marini had travelled to the Suzuka Circuit after the British Grand Prix at the weekend and was testing Honda's bike for the Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race when he crashed heavily on the second day of testing.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Honda rider Luca Marini suffered a nasty crash while testing in Japan, sustaining injuries to his hip, knee, chest and shoulder as well as a collapsed lung, the Japanese team said on Wednesday.

Marini had travelled to the Suzuka Circuit after the British Grand Prix at the weekend and was testing Honda's bike for the Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race when he crashed heavily on the second day of testing.

“Suffering from a dislocated left hip, damage to the ligaments in his left knee, fractures in the sternum and left collarbone and a right-sided pneumothorax, Marini was transferred to local hospital and stabilised,” Honda said. “Marini will remain under observation in Japan until he is deemed fit to travel.”

Honda did not give a timeline for Marini's return. The 27-year-old is 13th in the MotoGP riders' standings after seven rounds.

The next MotoGP round is the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain on June 7-8.

Quartararo dominates British Grand Prix qualifying for hat-trick of poles

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo broke a lap record for the third straight MotoGP weekend when he claimed pole position for the British Grand Prix at the ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Alex Marquez wins British Grand Prix sprint to end brother Marc's winning streak

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez ended his brother Marc's record streak of sprint victories when he capitalised on a mistake to win the British Grand ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Aprilia expects Martin to honour contract, warns rivals to back off

Aprilia have not had any negotiations with MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin to modify his contract and allow for an early exit, the team said on ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Honda's Luca Marini suffers severe injuries in crash while testing Motorsport
  2. Could Formula One rule change challenge McLaren's reign in Spain? Motorsport
  3. Ford recalls nearly 1.1-million vehicles over rearview camera software issue news
  4. Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June New Models
  5. Amazon's in-car software deal with Stellantis fails to boot news

Latest Videos

Health Beat #30 | A medical breakthrough, or a dangerous shortcut? We ...
Guinea mining industry: Authorities freeze bank accounts of mining companies