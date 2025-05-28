Motorsport

Red Bull Shay’ iMoto heads to Durban for the first time

28 May 2025 - 08:10 By Motoring Staff
Winners are decided through a combination of judges’ scores and crowd voting, rewarding precision and showmanship.
Image: Supplied

Red Bull Shay’ iMoto, SA’s premier national spinning competition, will be staged in Durban for the first time on August 10.

The event, which takes place at Suncoast Casino, brings competitive structure to spinning, a motorsport rooted in township car culture. Drivers are judged on skill, control and crowd engagement as they perform choreographed stunts in modified rear-wheel-drive vehicles.

The 2024 title went to Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie, who unseated two-time champion Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane at the Cape Town event. With Durban added to the rotation this year, organisers have confirmed changes to the course and an expanded lineup of competitors.

Entries for the 2025 edition opened on May 20. Drivers can apply via the event website.

