Motorsport

Jorge Martin wants to leave Aprilia before 2026 season

29 May 2025 - 13:00 By Reuters
Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin announced his intention to leave Aprilia before the 2026 season on Thursday, even as the Italian manufacturer expects the Spaniard to honour the two-year deal he signed when he joined.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

“Faced with the situation of having to make a decision on a date that is established by contract, I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season,” Martin said.

