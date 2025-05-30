Motorsport

Bortoleto clarifies comment about putting Antonelli in the wall

30 May 2025 - 09:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gabriel Bortoleto is yet to score a point in eight races with Sauber.
Gabriel Bortoleto is yet to score a point in eight races with Sauber.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto said a team radio clip of him apparently threatening to put Mercedes rival Kimi Antonelli “in the wall” at last Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix was edited and gave a false impression.

The Brazilian was speaking to his race engineer after a first lap battle between the rookies ended with Bortoleto hitting the tyre wall at Portier, before the tunnel, as Antonelli went through on the inside.

The stewards decided to take no further action over the incident.

“People take parts of something and they clip it and it’s not like this,” Bortoleto said at the Spanish Grand Prix on Thursday. “I spoke to Kimi after the race. We have, I believe, respect [for] each other since we were 10, 11 years old when we were racing in go-karts together.

“People clipped it [the radio chat] but I asked my engineer 'What happened, did he get a penalty for that?' and then he said, 'No, no penalty for what happened there'.

“So I was like, 'OK, so basically if I do the same, I put him in the wall and then it doesn’t get [me] a penalty for that?' But [they] took it in a way that it looks like I’m going to smash the guy in the wall. But we are not here to hurt anyone.”

Bortoleto is yet to score a point in eight races with Sauber while Italian Antonelli, 18, has made an impressive debut with Mercedes since taking the seat vacated by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE:

Monaco Grand Prix scores with US viewers despite criticism

The Monaco Grand Prix delivered the third-largest Formula One audience in history in the US despite heavy criticism of the iconic track after ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Hamilton says reports of engineer tension is ‘noise’

Lewis Hamilton says he has a great relationship with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami and continuing speculation about friction between them is ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Jorge Martin wants to leave Aprilia before start of 2026 season

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin announced his intention to leave Aprilia ahead of the 2026 season on Thursday, a week after the Italian team said ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nissan’s struggles open door for Chinese carmakers in SA news
  2. Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | The MINI Cooper S fights for its identity in a changing world Reviews
  4. Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier arrives in Mzansi New Models
  5. Nissan offers buyouts to US workers, halts global pay rises news

Latest Videos

Kenya’s Kakuma refugee businesses face decline amid donor funding cuts
Myanmar scam center escapees recall torture and coercion | REUTERS