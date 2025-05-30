Motorsport

Hamilton says reports of engineer tension is ‘noise’

30 May 2025 - 08:05 By Reuters
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was heard asking Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami over the team radio, "are you upset with me?"
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton says he has a great relationship with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami and continuing speculation about friction between them is noise.

Terse radio exchanges at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton's race debut in the Italian Formula One team's red overalls, raised questions in March and they resurfaced in Monaco last Sunday.

The seven-times world champion was heard asking Adami over the team radio "are you upset with me?" after the Italian did not respond to earlier messages.

Ferrari explained the silence was due to radio and signal problems in a race that features cars speeding through a tunnel.

"It was literally there were areas where we had radio problems through the race, and I did not get information I wanted. We spoke afterwards," Hamilton told reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix on Thursday when asked for clarification.

"There is a lot of speculation and most of it is BS. We have a great relationship. He is amazing to work with. He is a great guy, working so hard, we both are," said the Briton, who joined from Mercedes in January.

"We don't always get it right every weekend. Do we have disagreements? Yes, like everyone does in relationships. But we work through them. We are  in it together.

"We both want to win a world championship together and we are both working towards lifting up the team. So it is  all noise and we are not paying attention to it. It doesn't make a difference to the job we are trying to do."

Hamilton said he and Adami, who previously worked with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Spaniard Carlos Sainz, were learning more about each other and adapting the way they worked.

"He has worked with lots of different drivers before. We don't have any problems whatsoever," said Hamilton, who won a sprint race in Shanghai but is otherwise yet to stand on a podium for Ferrari.

The Briton finished fifth in Monaco, with teammate Charles Leclerc second in his home race.

Hamilton's radio comments also put him in the spotlight in Miami when he suggested sarcastically  the team "have a tea break while you're at it" as he waited for a strategy call. 

