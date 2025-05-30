“I don't think he can be counted out,” the Australian told reporters.
McLaren not alone in F1 drivers' title fight, says Norris
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Lando Norris can retake the Formula One championship lead from Oscar Piastri in Spain this weekend but both said Max Verstappen remained a threat and the battle was not just a duel between McLaren teammates.
McLaren's top two are separated by three points in the standings after eight of 24 races and the champions have won six times this year — Piastri with four to Norris' two.
Norris led for the first time after winning the season opener in Melbourne before ceding the advantage to Piastri in round five in Saudi Arabia but closed the gap again by winning in Monaco last Sunday.
Red Bull's Verstappen, the four-time world champion, has won twice and is third, 25 points behind Piastri.
“Mathematically, probably the whole grid can win the championship. There's plenty of opportunities,” said Norris.
“Max can still win, I think Ferrari — I expect them to get better into the season.
“Max has been on the podium several times, he's won races, he beat us in Imola fair and square because he was quicker. I don't know what possibly makes you think it's only between us [McLaren drivers],” added Norris.
Spain is a favourite track for Verstappen, the place where he won for the first time in 2016, and Piastri expects the Dutch driver to do well again on Sunday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
“I don't think he can be counted out,” the Australian told reporters.
“The gap is not large now and they've genuinely been competitive at a decent number of circuits.
“There's been weekends where we've been stronger but I think they've been developing their car, they've been finding more performance. So Max is definitely still in the title hunt.”
Verstappen has won the past three Spanish Grands Prix and four in total, and has been on the podium seven times in a row at the circuit, but he was not talking up his prospects on Thursday.
“For me it doesn't feel like a fight,” he told reporters. “I just try to do my best, have a bit of fun out there.
“With some races we are really off the pace, which is not enjoyable, but the fighting spirit is still there. That is also never disappearing.”
Formula One also has a front wing rule change coming into effect this weekend, with the governing FIA carrying out more stringent stiffness tests.
McLaren said they do not expect to be affected but others are taking a wait-and-see approach, with Ferrari speaking of a potential game-changer.
“There are tweaks here and there, but nothing that will change how we have to do it,” said Norris.
