Motorsport

Norris leads Verstappen in first Spanish Grand Prix practice

30 May 2025 - 15:15 By Reuters
Norris set a best time of 1:13.718 seconds at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris followed up his victory in Monaco by lapping fastest in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen ending the session as his closest rival.

The Briton, winner last Sunday to close to only three points behind championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri after eight of 24 rounds, set a best time of 1:13.718 seconds at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Verstappen was 0.367 slower but missed about 20 minutes of the session with mechanics working to change the car's rear suspension.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton — winner a record-equalling six times in Spain — was third on the time sheets, 0.378 off the pace and ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc (+0.520) with Piastri fifth (+0.576).

The session was the first in which teams used new front wings to meet stricter flex tests introduced for the Spanish weekend, but there was no immediate sign of any significant change.

Liam Lawson was sixth fastest for Racing Bulls with Oliver Bearman seventh for Haas, Isack Hadjar eighth for Racing Bull and Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda ninth. Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

Mercedes, McLaren's closest rivals in the constructors' standings, had George Russell 11th and Kimi Antonelli 18th.

The session featured two young drivers gaining experience, with Frenchman Victor Martins replacing Alex Albon at Williams and Japanese Ryo Hirakawa for Esteban Ocon at Haas. 

