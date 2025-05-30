Motorsport

Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner

30 May 2025 - 12:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
George Russell, pictured, says Alex Albon owes him because the tab for a lobster pasta dinner picked up by his friend and Formula One rival after the Monaco Grand Prix was not enough to make amends for the race.
George Russell, pictured, says Alex Albon owes him because the tab for a lobster pasta dinner picked up by his friend and Formula One rival after the Monaco Grand Prix was not enough to make amends for the race.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

George Russell says Alex Albon owes him because the tab for a lobster pasta dinner picked up by his friend and Formula One rival after the Monaco Grand Prix was not enough to make amends for the race.

Mercedes driver Russell finished 11th last Sunday with Albon ninth and Williams teammate Carlos Sainz 10th, the pair using strategy to defend their scoring positions on an afternoon without overtaking.

Russell, who had scored points in every round up to Monaco, said afterwards Albon would pay for dinner and the Thai obliged.

George Russell, who had scored points in every round up to Monaco, said afterwards Alex Albon would payi for dinner and the Thai obliged.
George Russell, who had scored points in every round up to Monaco, said afterwards Alex Albon would payi for dinner and the Thai obliged.
Image: Instagram / @alex_albon

"He ordered the most expensive thing on the menu," Albon told reporters hungry for more detail at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"He did. It was the lobster pasta. Lobster pasta in Monaco is not cheap. On race weekends they bump up the prices everywhere."

Albon said he chose a carbonara, admittedly with wagyu beef, and Russell skipped dessert.

Asked whether it had been an expensive restaurant, Russell suggested Albon escaped lightly.

"Not expensive enough. So, the bill is definitely not even yet," he said.

READ MORE:

McLaren not alone in F1 drivers' title fight, says Norris

Lando Norris can retake the Formula One championship lead from Oscar Piastri in Spain this weekend but both said Max Verstappen remained a threat and ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Bortoleto clarifies comment about putting Antonelli in the wall

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto said a team radio clip of him apparently threatening to put Mercedes rival Kimi Antonelli "in the wall" at last Sunday's ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Monaco Grand Prix scores with US viewers despite criticism

The Monaco Grand Prix delivered the third-largest Formula One audience in history in the US despite heavy criticism of the iconic track after ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Albon buys Russell dinner after Monaco Grand Prix strategy block

Williams driver Alex Albon paid a price for keeping George Russell out of the points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix: the bill for dinner with his ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nissan’s struggles open door for Chinese carmakers in SA news
  2. Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | The MINI Cooper S fights for its identity in a changing world Reviews
  4. Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier arrives in Mzansi New Models
  5. Nissan offers buyouts to US workers, halts global pay rises news

Latest Videos

Kenya’s Kakuma refugee businesses face decline amid donor funding cuts
Myanmar scam center escapees recall torture and coercion | REUTERS