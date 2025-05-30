Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner

"He ordered the most expensive thing on the menu," Albon told reporters hungry for more detail at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
George Russell says Alex Albon owes him because the tab for a lobster pasta dinner picked up by his friend and Formula One rival after the Monaco Grand Prix was not enough to make amends for the race.
Mercedes driver Russell finished 11th last Sunday with Albon ninth and Williams teammate Carlos Sainz 10th, the pair using strategy to defend their scoring positions on an afternoon without overtaking.
Russell, who had scored points in every round up to Monaco, said afterwards Albon would pay for dinner and the Thai obliged.
Image: Instagram / @alex_albon
"He ordered the most expensive thing on the menu," Albon told reporters hungry for more detail at the Spanish Grand Prix.
"He did. It was the lobster pasta. Lobster pasta in Monaco is not cheap. On race weekends they bump up the prices everywhere."
Albon said he chose a carbonara, admittedly with wagyu beef, and Russell skipped dessert.
Asked whether it had been an expensive restaurant, Russell suggested Albon escaped lightly.
"Not expensive enough. So, the bill is definitely not even yet," he said.
