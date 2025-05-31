Motorsport

Red Bull's Horner dismisses rumoured Ferrari switch

31 May 2025 - 09:29 By Reuters
Horner, 51, has been at the helm of Red Bull since its inception in 2005. The Englishman's current contract runs through 2026.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

While Christian Horner admitted to being “flattered” by the reported interest of Ferrari, the Red Bull Racing team principal declared he's content staying right where he is.

Per a report from German publication Bild earlier this week, Ferrari chair John Elkann was entertaining thoughts of replacing Fred Vasseur as the team principal with his good friend Horner.

Horner, however, opted to nip the rumour in the bud.

“Of course, it's always flattering to be associated with other teams, but my commitment 100% is with Red Bull,” Horner said ahead of Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. “It always has been and certainly will be for the long-term.

“There's a bunch of speculation always in this business. People coming here, going there or whatever. I think people within the team know exactly what the situation is.”

