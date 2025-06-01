Motorsport

Front wing changes a waste of money, says Hamilton

01 June 2025 - 10:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Formula One's stricter front wing flex tests have made no difference and the money spent on making changes would have been better given to charity, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday.
Formula One's stricter front wing flex tests have made no difference and the money spent on making changes would have been better given to charity, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday.
Image: Pablo Morano/Anadolu via Getty Images

Formula One's stricter front wing flex tests have made no difference and the money spent on making changes would have been better given to charity, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday.

The rule change had been eagerly awaited for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend with some hoping it might help slow runaway leaders McLaren.

Instead, the Woking-based team swept the front row at the Circuit de Catalunya with championship leader Oscar Piastri on pole position and his closest rival Lando Norris more dominant than ever.

“It has not made a difference,” said seven-time world champion Hamilton, who qualified fifth with hopes of reaching the podium.

“It's been a waste of money. It's just wasted everyone's money. Everyone's wings still bend, it's just half the bending, and everyone's had to make new wings and spend more money to make these,” added the Briton.

“It doesn’t make sense ... I would have given that money to charity.”

McLaren boss Andrea Stella said his team, runaway leaders in the constructors' standings after six wins from eight of 24 rounds, had always considered the 'game-changer' talk to be overblown.

“The technical directive was a big talking point. It was quite immaterial. It was always going to be minor when you look at the numbers,” the Italian told Sky Sports television.

“It entertained to have this kind of debate but our simulations said everything was very small. We weren't concerned from this point of view.”

READ MORE

Piastri on pole for Spanish Grand Prix

Formula One leader Oscar Piastri seized pole position from teammate and title rival Lando Norris by a hefty margin as dominant McLaren locked out the ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Red Bull's Horner dismisses rumoured Ferrari switch

While Christian Horner admitted to being "flattered" by the reported interest of Ferrari, the Red Bull Racing team principal declared he's content ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner

George Russell says Alex Albon owes him because the tab for a lobster pasta dinner picked up by his friend and Formula One rival after the Monaco ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Front wing changes a waste of money, says Hamilton Motorsport
  2. Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for the well-heeled New Models
  3. Piastri on pole for Spanish Grand Prix Motorsport
  4. Red Bull's Horner dismisses rumoured Ferrari switch Motorsport
  5. Cherokee returns as Jeep relaunches iconic model New Models

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Olorato Mongale
Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max