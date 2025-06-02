Motorsport

Piastri says Spanish Grand Prix win was what he needed

02 June 2025 - 08:34 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri said winning Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix was what he needed after losing out to McLaren teammate Lando Norris over the previous two weekends.
Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri said winning Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix was what he needed after losing out to McLaren teammate Lando Norris over the previous two weekends.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri said winning Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix was what he needed after losing out to McLaren teammate Lando Norris over the previous two weekends.

"It's been a great year and this weekend's been exactly the kind of weekend I was looking for," the Australian said after his fifth win in nine races.

"We executed everything we needed to when it counted and that's all you can ask for. The team gave me a great car once again. It's a lot of fun winning races at the moment."

The victory, the seventh of the 24-year-old's career, stretched Piastri's lead over second-placed Norris to 10 points after the Briton reduced it to three with his triumph in Monaco last Sunday.

Norris also finished second at Imola, the race before Monaco won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with Piastri third.

The Australian led from pole position in Spain, the top slot on the grid secured by the biggest margin of the year so far, after also topping the practice times at the Circuit de Catalunya.

"It's definitely up there," Piastri said when asked whether it was his strongest yet in Formula One. "I don't know if it's the best one, but certainly it's been a strong one. It's pretty hard to complain with the results we've had this weekend.

"The effort that's gone in, and analysing some of the things from last week that we could have done better, I think we turned it around very nicely and got back to the form we wanted to be on."

Norris, winner of two races this year so far, said he did not feel he had lost anything.

"I think Oscar drove a very good race today and had a good day yesterday. I had the pace to go with him but not enough to try and catch up and put him under threat," he said.

READ MORE:

Verstappen one point from race ban after clash with Russell

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is one penalty point away from a race ban after being punished for driving into Mercedes rival George ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Piastri wins Spanish GP to stretch his F1 lead, Verstappen demoted

Formula One leader Oscar Piastri won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two with Lando Norris on Sunday while Max Verstappen ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Front wing changes a waste of money, says Hamilton

Formula One's stricter front wing flex tests have made no difference and the money spent on making changes would have been better given to charity, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW flags ‘massive’ US investments and says tariff talks constructive news
  2. McLaren 750S Le Mans celebrates 30th anniversary of 1995 race win New Models
  3. N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State South Africa
  4. China urges halt to car industry's bruising price wars news
  5. Maruti Suzuki says no immediate hit from China curbs on magnet exports news

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 02 June 2025
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 June 2025