"I never gave up hope, that's for sure. We've had great speed all year, but it hasn't been the best year for us with good fortune."
Denny Hamlin, making his 700th career start - becoming the 22nd driver in Nascar history to do so - led 79 laps and finished third. Defending race winner Joey Logano and William Byron rounded out the top five.
In his 450th career start, Ricky Stenhouse Jnr was tagged by Hocevar on lap 106 and hit the turn 4 wall.
Stenhouse, who finished last (39th), was bidding to join Dale Earnhardt Jnr, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch in winning in outing No 450.
"I think it's definitely over-aggressive. I think that's Carson," said Stenhouse.
"Maybe I should've hung a right and let him go. [He kept] dive-bombing me. You can't just give up spots to give up spots."
While polesitter Chase Briscoe pulled away from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin early, a problem arose for Kyle Larson as his No 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet got loose, went up the 1.33-mile concrete oval and lost speed. The 2021 champ then slipped to the rear of the field and tried to regroup.
After pit service, Briscoe, who led 51 laps in stage 1, cycled back around as the leader, but Hamlin moved by the JGR No 19 and set his sights on Larson, who was in position to be lapped as the 85-lap segment wound down.
Hamlin won stage 1 with Tyler Reddick and Briscoe close behind. Larson managed to stay on the lead lap and make up the distance lost on the circuit.
After the Hocevar-Stenhouse incident, Alex Bowman's No 48 got loose and took out Noah Gragson's No 4 Ford for the fourth caution on lap 114. Then Christopher Bell spun off the nose of Erik Jones' No 43 for another yellow on the ensuing restart.
Hamlin showed the way in the 399-mile race's middle portion, but Blaney's No 12 and Byron's No 24 came to life as stage 2 neared its end.
Blaney's Ford built a 2.5-second lead and easily won the stage over Byron and Hamlin.
Ryan Blaney triumphs in Nashville to claim first Nascar win of 2025
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Ryan Blaney gained track position early in Sunday night's race near Music City and earned a playoff spot at the end of it.
The Team Penske driver opened the second half of the Nascar Cup Series' regular season schedule with a win over Carson Hocevar and the field at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Blaney took the lead late in stage 2 of the 300-lap event — Nascar's 14th points-paying race of the season — and stayed in front for the remainder to notch his first victory of 2025 and first at the Tennessee track, topping Hocevar by 2.83 seconds.
The 2023 Cup champion, who won for the 14th time in his career, is the fifth different winner in Nashville's five Cup races.
Blaney's crew chief Jonathan Hassler called for a two-tyre change on the first stop after stage 1's conclusion, allowing the No 12 Ford to move up in the grid.
"I thought it was a good call. We drove up to seventh there in the first stage," said Blaney, who led a race-high 139 laps. "The car was good [and] that set us up for the rest of the race. Great job by him as always.
Kurt Busch, Harry Gant, Ray Hendrick voted to Nascar Hall of Fame
