Motorsport

Sauber’s season turns a corner with Hulkenberg’s top-five drive

02 June 2025 - 08:41 By Reuters
Niko Hulkenberg has scored all of Sauber's points this season with Brazilian rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who finished 12th, yet to open his account in nine starts.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Nico Hulkenberg lifted Sauber off the bottom of the Formula One standings with a fifth place at the Spanish Grand Prix for the future Audi team.

Sunday's result, in a car with upgrades, was Swiss-based Sauber's best in three years and they left the Circuit de Catalunya eighth overall and ahead of Aston Martin and Renault-owned Alpine.

They had not scored points since Hulkenberg was seventh in the Australian season-opener in March.

"It was one of those Sundays where everything came together well," said Hulkenberg, who passed Ferrari's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton for fifth.

"Right from the beginning, we were in the mix. A strong start, a clean first lap and we were immediately able to fight for points.

"Ironically, not having the best Saturday and saving a set of softs gave us a strategic edge with the tyre allocation. The safety car mixed things up a bit, and having the fresh compounds turned out to be a golden ticket."

Sauber, who become the Audi factory team next year, are level on 16 points with Aston Martin but ahead on placings. Alpine are last and five further adrift.

