Motorsport

F1 to continue with titanium skid blocks after grass fires

04 June 2025 - 14:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Formula One cars will continue to use titanium skid blocks for the rest of the season.
Formula One cars will continue to use titanium skid blocks for the rest of the season.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Formula One cars will continue to use titanium skid blocks for the rest of the season after testing stainless steel alternatives to reduce the risk of trackside grass fires.

The second practice at Suzuka in April was stopped four times by red flags, twice because of trackside fires set by sparks from cars.

Practice at last year's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai was also interrupted by a red flag when a small grass fire broke out at trackside.

The governing FIA said on Wednesday the titanium skid blocks beneath the car, which spark on contact with the asphalt or kerbs, would remain the mandated material but teams would also be required to have stainless steel ones available.

This was because “they may become mandatory if similar grass fire incidents occur as seen at Suzuka early this year. Additional testing of stainless steel skid blocks will be conducted at selected events throughout the season to support further evaluation.”

The decision followed analysis of stainless steel blocks tested at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

READ MORE:

Russell clash should not have happened, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen has conceded that his Spanish Grand Prix clash with Mercedes' George Russell, which left the Formula One champion on the brink of a ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Sauber’s season turns a corner with Hulkenberg’s top-five drive

Nico Hulkenberg lifted Sauber off the bottom of the Formula One standings with a fifth place at the Spanish Grand Prix for the future Audi team.
Motoring
2 days ago

Piastri says Spanish Grand Prix win was what he needed

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri said winning Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix was what he needed after losing out to McLaren teammate Lando ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupé lands in South Africa New Models
  2. China's rare earth export curbs hit Europe's car industry news
  3. F1 to continue with titanium skid blocks after grass fires Motorsport
  4. New Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid arrives in South Africa New Models
  5. What’s hot, what’s not: Used car market trends in the Western Cape Features

Latest Videos

Space Junk! See how much orbital debris has grown since 1960
Families torn apart as Nigeria's flood death toll rises | REUTERS