Motorsport

Formula 1 sponsorship revenue exceeds $2bn in 2024, closing on NFL

06 June 2025 - 18:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The largest sponsor for any F1 team is the Williams contract with Australian software corporation Atlassian valued at a reported $25m (R443,953,750) to $30m (R532,744,521) per year.
The largest sponsor for any F1 team is the Williams contract with Australian software corporation Atlassian valued at a reported $25m (R443,953,750) to $30m (R532,744,521) per year.
Image: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Anadolu via Getty Images

Formula 1 is hot on the tail of the big dog of professional sports marketing, the NFL, and cleared $2.04bn (R36.26bn) in sponsorship revenue in 2024.

SponsorUnited, which tracks sponsorship and advertising takes across sports, had F1 and its teams behind only the NFL at $2.5bn (R44.43bn) in total sponsorship revenue.

The total advertising spend for F1 in 2025 is on course to exceed $2.5bn, according to Ampere Analysis.

But major US sponsors such as American Express and IBM still are flowing in with the circuit catapulting in popularity off the success of Netflix series Drive to Survive while thriving under the control of Liberty Media.

F1 tops the NBA, MLB and NHL and its racing teams each accounted for more than $6m (R106.6bn), according to the report, which breaks down the airbox and side pod ad placement cost at more than $5m (R88.83m) for the most popular drivers on the circuit.

Tops among individual sponsor agreements with F1 is the 10-year, $1bn (R17.76bn) pact with luxury conglomerate LVMH, which holds a portfolio anchored by TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton and Hennessy.

The largest sponsor for any F1 team is the Williams contract with Australian software corporation Atlassian valued at a reported $25m (R443.95m) to $30m (R532.74m) per year.

On the NFL side, the most significant singular sponsorship commitment is with Pepsi. That contract is worth a reported $2bn (R44.4bn) over 10 years for exclusive rights at all NFL events and use of the league's trademark in advertising.

With F1, Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren are the highest earners in the sponsorship category.

Car and driver technology accounts for nearly $500m (R8.88bn) in partner income for the 10 teams, according to the report.

READ MORE

Wheatley confident Audi will be winners in Formula 1

Timing is everything in Formula One and Jonathan Wheatley reckons he got his right in leaving Red Bull, the team with the most race wins and drivers' ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Goodwood to spotlight F1 engineering icons at 2025 Festival of Speed

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will mark the 75th anniversary of the Formula One World Championship with a celebration of the sport’s most ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Russell clash should not have happened, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen has conceded that his Spanish Grand Prix clash with Mercedes' George Russell, which left the Formula One champion on the brink of a ...
Motoring
4 days ago

F1 to continue with titanium skid blocks after grass fires

Formula One cars will continue to use titanium skid blocks for the rest of the season after testing stainless steel alternatives to reduce the risk ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omoda launches new C9 PHEV in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  2. Formula 1 sponsorship revenue exceeds $2bn in 2024, closing on NFL Motorsport
  3. New Mercedes-AMG SL 63 lands in South Africa New Models
  4. 'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month South Africa
  5. Lotus Emira range expands with new V6 SE flagship and entry-level Turbo New Models

Latest Videos

Trump Rips Elon Musk — "Another Bullsh*t Artist"
Petrobras: fuelling the future or stuck in the past? | FT Film