Motorsport

Marc Marquez wins Aragon Grand Prix to complete perfect weekend

08 June 2025 - 15:07 By Reuters
Marc Marquez proved once again that he was the master of the circuit at MotorLand as the Ducati rider won the Aragon Grand Prix from pole to extend his lead in the championship on Sunday.
Image: Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images

Marc Marquez proved once again that he was the master of the circuit at MotorLand as the Ducati rider won the Aragon Grand Prix from pole to extend his lead in the championship on Sunday.

Marquez's brother Alex finished second for Gresini Racing while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia came third.

Marc had completed the perfect weekend last year to win his first race in 1,043 days at the same circuit and he repeated his feat as the pole-sitter and sprint winner claimed a record-extending seventh victory.

Such was Marc's dominance this weekend that he became the first rider in 10 years to lead every session — including warm-ups, practice and qualifying — since he did it himself at the German Grand Prix in 2015.

South Africa's Brad Binder did not finish.

