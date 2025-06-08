Motorsport

Ogier edges Tanak to claim fifth Sardinia crown as Toyota charge into title fight

08 June 2025 - 15:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sebastien Ogier (pictured) clinched a record fifth Rally Italia Sardegna victory on Sunday, fending off Hyundai's Ott Tanak by just 7.9 seconds after a tense final stage in Sardinia.
Sebastien Ogier (pictured) clinched a record fifth Rally Italia Sardegna victory on Sunday, fending off Hyundai's Ott Tanak by just 7.9 seconds after a tense final stage in Sardinia.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Sebastien Ogier clinched a record fifth Rally Italia Sardegna victory on Sunday, fending off Hyundai's Ott Tanak by just 7.9 seconds after a tense final stage in Sardinia.

The French Toyota driver, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, completed the 16-stage event in 3 hours, 34 minutes and 24.5 seconds to secure the team's third win of the 2025 season. Toyota's eight-time world champion Ogier was beaten by Tanak last year, who seized victory by a whisker.

Hyundai's Tanak pushed hard in the final Wolf Power Stage but fell short, while Kalle Rovanpera completed a double podium for Toyota in third, 50.5 seconds behind Ogier. Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta rounded out a strong showing for Toyota, taking fourth and fifth respectively.

READ MORE

Marc Marquez wins Aragon Grand Prix to complete perfect weekend

Marc Marquez proved once again that he was the master of the circuit at MotorLand as the Ducati rider won the Aragon Grand Prix from pole to extend ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Formula 1 sponsorship revenue exceeds $2bn in 2024, closing on NFL

Formula 1 is hot on the tail of the big dog of professional sports marketing, the NFL, and cleared $2.04bn (R36.26bn) in sponsorship revenue in 2024.
Motoring
2 days ago

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing charter in jeopardy after court ruling

A US appeals court on Thursday vacated a preliminary injunction that allowed Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing and another Nascar team to be treated as ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marc Marquez wins Aragon Grand Prix to complete perfect weekend Motorsport
  2. Porsche not planning to shift final assembly of cars to US news
  3. Ogier edges Tanak to claim fifth Sardinia crown as Toyota charge into title ... Motorsport
  4. Omoda launches new C9 PHEV in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  5. Marc Marquez wins Aragon Grand Prix sprint ahead of brother Alex Motorsport

Latest Videos

Masemola’s emotional tribute at Presley Chweneyagae’s funeral sparks ...
Farewell to Presley Chweneyagae: Tears and tributes at Askasia Community Hall