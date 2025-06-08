Sebastien Ogier clinched a record fifth Rally Italia Sardegna victory on Sunday, fending off Hyundai's Ott Tanak by just 7.9 seconds after a tense final stage in Sardinia.
The French Toyota driver, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, completed the 16-stage event in 3 hours, 34 minutes and 24.5 seconds to secure the team's third win of the 2025 season. Toyota's eight-time world champion Ogier was beaten by Tanak last year, who seized victory by a whisker.
Hyundai's Tanak pushed hard in the final Wolf Power Stage but fell short, while Kalle Rovanpera completed a double podium for Toyota in third, 50.5 seconds behind Ogier. Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta rounded out a strong showing for Toyota, taking fourth and fifth respectively.
Ogier edges Tanak to claim fifth Sardinia crown as Toyota charge into title fight
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images
