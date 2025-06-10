Motorsport

Didi Bizzarro to re-enact grandfather’s iconic stunt at Gas Motorshow

It's expected to be the highlight of the Father's Day weekend event

10 June 2025 - 15:51 By Motoring Staff
Experienced stuntman Didi Bizzarro is known for his work in films such as 'Fast X', 'John Wick' and 'Red Notice'.
Image: Supplied

International stuntman Didi Bizzarro is bringing a historic car stunt back to South Africa this month, marking 50 years since his grandfather first performed it at the Rand Show in 1975.

The stunt will be a highlight of the Gas Motorshow, taking place in Durban over Father’s Day weekend, June 14 to 15.

Bizzarro, known for his work in films such as Fast X, John Wick and Red Notice, described the event as a personal milestone.

“To honour my grandfather by bringing this stunt back to South Africa — precisely 50 years later — is something I’ll never forget. There’s history behind it, but also a challenge: to do it justice with today’s precision and showmanship. I want it to be a real Father’s Day experience, not just for my family, but for everyone watching,” he said.

The motorshow will also feature freestyle motocross displays from riders including Jacques Roema and Monster Energy’s Dallen Goldman. Attendees can view a variety of vehicles, ranging from JDM models and classic customs to stanced builds and drag racers. The Sound Off competition will return with internationally ranked judges, and several prominent figures from South Africa’s car community will be present.

Event hours are 9am to midnight on Saturday and 9am to 11pm on Sunday. Tickets cost between R300 and R1,500, with free entry for children under ten and discounted rates for pensioners. Tickets are available at Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets nationwide.

