Entries for next year's Cape 1000 rally open this week

10 June 2025 - 15:22 By Motoring Staff
The 2026 Cape 1000 will combine the thrill of precision driving with the joy of exploring breathtaking landscapes.
Image: Supplied

Organisers confirmed on Tuesday that entries for the 2026 Cape 1000 rally will officially open on Thursday.

Launched in 2022 and inspired by legendary tribute races around the world, the popular rally offers car enthusiasts a unique blend of classic motoring, competitive driving and scenic exploration over a four-day, 1,000-mile (1,600km) adventure through the Western Cape.

Participants compete in four distinctive categories:

  • Pre-1976 (Classic);
  • 1977-1996 (Modern Classic);
  • 1997-current (Sports); and
  • Restomod/Recreation.

Though the event has a limited supercar category, the Cape 1000 aims to showcase older and rarer vehicles. Some of its notable past entries include a Bentley Derby Special, 1958 Corvette Stingray SWC, 1966 Sunbeam Tiger and 1973 Ferrari Dino.

The Cape 1000 aims to showcase older and rarer vehicles.
Image: Supplied

The rally will begin with a “show and shine” at the Cape Town Hotel School on March 15 2026. The first day will see competitors traversing the Cape Peninsula followed by scenic routing through to Fancourt and Hermanus before returning to the Mother City for the iconic finish at The Silo Precinct at The Victoria and Alfred Waterfront on March 19. 

While much of the journey is dedicated to grand touring, organisers confirmed that they are placing an increased emphasis on the regularity rallying component for 2026, which they say combines the thrill of precision driving with the joy of exploring breathtaking landscapes.

Event beneficiaries include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and QuadPara Association of South Africa.

Entries for the rally will open on Thursday at the Cape 1000 website

