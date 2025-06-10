Formula One's governing body has granted Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad a super licence ahead of his 18th birthday in August after the team requested a dispensation.
F1 rules say drivers must be over 18, a measure introduced after Red Bull's now four-times world champion Max Verstappen was signed by Toro Rosso at 16 and made his race debut at 17 in 2015.
Lindblad, born in Britain to a Swedish father and mother of Indian heritage, is seen as a hot prospect and the exemption will allow him to take part in F1 practice ahead of the August break. He has been tipped for an eventual seat at Racing Bulls, Red Bull's Italy-based sister team which currently have Frenchman Isack Hadjar and New Zealand's Liam Lawson.
Hadjar has impressed in his rookie season, with speculation he could be next to move up to the senior team alongside Verstappen if Yuki Tsunoda is not retained.
Verstappen is also only a penalty point away from a one-race ban, meaning Red Bull need to be prepared to shuffle around drivers.
Lindblad, third overall in the Formula Two championship, already has enough points for a super licence, with age his only barrier.
The governing FIA's World Motor Sport Council, granting the request at a meeting in Macau, said Lindblad had “recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition”.
Mercedes were in a similar position with Kimi Antonelli last year but waited until he was 18, also in August, before giving him a practice debut. The Italian this season took the seat vacated by seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Red Bull's Arvid Lindblad granted F1 licence ahead of 18th birthday
F1 rules say drivers must be over 18, but he has 'demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity'
Image: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
