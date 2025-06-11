Motorsport

Stroll given green light to race at Canadian Grand Prix

He's excited to be racing in front of his home crowd at Montreal

11 June 2025 - 16:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stroll missed the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1 after experiencing pain which his medical consultant believed stemmed from a cycling accident in 2023.
Stroll missed the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1 after experiencing pain which his medical consultant believed stemmed from a cycling accident in 2023.
Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Formula One driver Lance Stroll has been declared fit to race at his home Canadian Grand Prix after recovering from hand and wrist pain, his Aston Martin team said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Canadian missed the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1 due to the problem, having experienced pain for many weeks, which his medical consultant believed stemmed from surgery following a cycling accident in 2023.

“We are pleased to confirm that Lance Stroll will be back with the team competing in Montreal this weekend,” Aston Martin said in a statement.

“He had a successful medical procedure to resolve the symptoms he has been experiencing and completed some laps in an old F1 car at Paul Ricard earlier this week.

“Lance is feeling fit and healthy, and is excited to compete in front of his home crowd.”

Aston Martin were unable to replace Stroll for the race in Spain since he had taken part in qualifying, finishing 14th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend. I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd,” Stroll said.

“I'm feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare. Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend!”

Stroll is 12th in the driver standings with 14 points, with McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri leading the table with 186.

READ MORE:

Verstappen needs to keep things clean as F1 descends on Canada

Max Verstappen will have to keep out of trouble as he chases an unprecedented fourth Canadian Grand Prix win in a row this weekend, with only a ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Red Bull's Arvid Lindblad granted F1 licence ahead of 18th birthday

Formula One's governing body has granted Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad a super licence ahead of his 18th birthday in August after the team ...
Motoring
1 day ago

South Africa not on newly announced 2026 F1 calendar

Formula One will have two races in Spain next season, with Madrid's new street circuit making its debut in September and Italy's Imola dropping off ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport arrives in South Africa New Models
  2. Stroll given green light to race at Canadian Grand Prix Motorsport
  3. Verstappen needs to keep things clean as F1 descends on Canada Motorsport
  4. VW celebrates 50 years of Polo with new Polo Edition 50 New Models
  5. Renault vision4rescue concept is a futuristic emergency response vehicle New Models

Latest Videos

Russian attacks kill three as drones hit Kharkiv
Scores Of Casualties After Russian Drones Hit Kharkiv