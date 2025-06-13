Motorsport

Cadillac locks out front row in Le Mans qualifying

13 June 2025 - 08:16 By Reuters
GM-owned Cadillac are the first American marque to take outright pole at Le Mans since Ford in 1967.
Image: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Cadillac locked out the front row in qualifying for the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race for the first time on Thursday with Britain's Alex Lynn securing pole position.

Lynn set a best time of 3:23.166 seconds in the No 12 Team Jota Cadillac at the Sarthe circuit with New Zealand's Earl Bamber putting the sister 38 car alongside and 0.167 slower.

Lynn shares his car with compatriot Will Stevens and Frenchman Norman Nato while Bamber's teammates are 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button and French four-times Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais.

"I can’t tell you how much I wanted this," said Lynn, who missed out on pole last year by a mere 0.138, over the team radio.

"One-tenth last year hurt a lot. I’m truly honoured to be able to put in a performance like that in front of everyone and deliver for Cadillac in the way they deserve," he added after getting out of the car.

"This is a magical circuit and this is a special feeling. I can’t describe it. We will enjoy this tonight, have a good sleep and re-set."

GM-owned Cadillac are the first American marque to take outright pole at Le Mans since Ford in 1967.

The No 5 Porsche Penske was third fastest, after threatening to take pole, with France's Julien Andlauer, Denmark's Michael Christensen and France's Mathieu Jaminet.

The No 15 BMW qualified in fourth place with Belgian Dries Vanthoor, Swiss-Italian Raffaele Marciello and Danish former F1 driver Kevin Magnussen.

Defending champions Ferrari, outright winners for the past two years, had Italian Antonio Fuoco, Denmark's Nicklas Nielsen and Spaniard Miguel Molina in seventh place in last year's winning car No 50.

The 93rd edition of the race starts on Saturday at 4pm.

