Ford confirms Oreca and Sayers for 2027 WEC Hypercar return

Ford will return to the top class of endurance racing in 2027, confirming its chassis partner and programme lead before this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The US manufacturer on Friday announced it will collaborate with French race car constructor Oreca to build its FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar. The programme will be led by Dan Sayers, who joins from Red Bull Ford Powertrains.
“Bringing Ford back to the top class at Le Mans has always been a dream for many of us including our executive chair Bill Ford,” said Ford president and CEO Jim Farley.
“We are coming back to Le Mans to win and we aren’t making that a secret.”
The car is expected to debut at the opening round of the 2027 WEC season and compete at Le Mans in the same year. Ford's Hypercar entry will be built on a customer chassis supplied by Oreca, one of four approved constructors under WEC rules.
Image: Supplied
Founded in 1973, Oreca has extensive experience in endurance racing and supports several major manufacturers in the Hypercar category. Its record includes 240 wins in LMP2 and 10 consecutive class victories at Le Mans.
“We are honoured that Ford has chosen Oreca to design the future WEC Hypercar for their return to the top tier of endurance racing,” said Oreca group president Hugues de Chaunac.
“This strategic partnership is a key part of our commitment to the highest level of racing and to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.”
Sayers will oversee the Hypercar programme for Ford Performance. His background includes a decade at Prodrive (Aston Martin Racing), where he led design efforts across GT4, GT3 and the V12 Vantage, and later became technical director. He has also worked in WRC and on transmission development for various LMP1 and Dakar projects.
Most recently he contributed to the 2026 Formula One power unit programme at Red Bull Ford Powertrains.
Image: Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
