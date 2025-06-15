Motorsport

Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix after McLarens collide

15 June 2025 - 21:52 By Reuters
George Russell took Mercedes' first win of the Formula One season in Canada on Sunday.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

George Russell took Mercedes' first win of the Formula One season in Canada on Sunday while McLaren's Oscar Piastri stretched his lead to 22 points after a late collision with teammate Lando Norris that ended the Briton's race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had hoped to win for a record fourth year in a row at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, took second.

Russell's 18-year-old Italian rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli finished third for his first F1 podium.

Piastri was fourth with the safety car leading the final lap before peeling off to clear the way for Russell to take the chequered flag.

An uneventful afternoon erupted in headline drama when Norris hit the rear of Piastri's car three laps from the end - a clash long predicted in the title battle - while trying to overtake.

The Briton, who ended at a standstill by the side of the track with no front wing and a broken car, was quick to blame himself.

"I'm sorry. All my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me," he said over the team radio.

Piastri pitted as the safety car was deployed and rejoined with a tyre advantage over Antonelli that he could not use as the racing never resumed.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth with Fernando Alonso seventh for Aston Martin and Nico Hulkenberg bringing in more solid points for Sauber in eighth place.

Esteban Ocon was ninth for Haas in their 200th race with Carlos Sainz 10th for Williams.

